Surprise as Hilary Mantel omitted from Booker Prize shortlist

The announcement of the shortlist for the Booker Prize For Fiction has sprung a surprise with the omission of the hotly-tipped Hilary Mantel.

The British author had featured on this year's longlist, and had been widely predicted to win the prize for an unprecedented third time with The Mirror and the Light, the third and final instalment of her take on the life of Thomas Cromwell.

Mantel's two previous books in the Tudor trilogy, Wolf Hall and Bring Up the Bodies, had won the prestigious literary prize in past years.

All six authors on the 2020 shortlist are new to the prize, with four women and two men.

There was also no room on the shortlist for Irish author Colum McCann, and his Apeirogon novel, inspired by the true tale of a friendship between an Israeli and a Palestinian who've both lost daughters in the conflict.

Colum McCann. Picture: Moya Nolan

Belfast author Anna Burns won the Booker in 2018 for Milkman, while Anne Enright (The Gathering, 2007) and John Banville (The Sea, 2005 ) were the other Irish winners this century.

The remaining candidates for the 2020 prize have been whittled down from a longlist of 13 books, which in turn were chosen from 162 novels published in the UK or Ireland between October 2019 and September 2020.

The panel of five judges for the £50,000 (€54,300) prize is comprised of literary figures Margaret Busby, Lee Child, Sameer Rahim, Lemn Sissay and Emily Watson.

Each author on the shortlist gets £2,500 and a specially bound edition of their book.

Booker Prize Shortlist 2020

Last year's prize produced a particular talking point as the judges couldn't decide on an individual winner, so instead gave it to two books: The Testaments, by Margaret Atwood, and Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo.

Margaret Busby, Chair of the 2020 judges, said of this year's list:

“The shortlist of six came together unexpectedly, voices and characters resonating with us all even when very different. We are delighted to help disseminate these chronicles of creative humanity to a global audience.

"The novels on this year's shortlist range in setting from an unusual child growing up in working-class Glasgow in the 1980s, to a woman coping with a post-colonial nightmare in Zimbabwe. Along the way we meet a man struggling with racism on a university campus, join a trek in the wilderness after an environmental disaster, eavesdrop on a woman coping with her ageing mother as they travel across India and in an exploration of female power discover how ordinary people rose up in 1930s Ethiopia to defend their country against invading Italians. It’s a wondrous and enriching variety of stories, and hugely exciting as well."

The winner will be announced on Tuesday, November 17.

The 2020 shortlist is:

Diane Cook (USA) The New Wilderness (Oneworld Publications)

Tsitsi Dangarembga (Zimbabwe) This Mournable Body (Faber & Faber)

Avni Doshi (USA) Burnt Sugar (Hamish Hamilton, Penguin Random House)

Maaza Mengiste (Ethiopia/USA) The Shadow King (Canongate Books)

Douglas Stuart (Scotland/USA) Shuggie Bain (Picador, Pan Macmillan)

Brandon Taylor (USA) Real Life (Originals, Daunt Books Publishing)