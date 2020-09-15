Jessie Buckley’s band releases music video paying tribute to UK health workers

Jessie Buckley’s band releases music video paying tribute to UK health workers

Jessie Buckley (Ian West/PA)

Tuesday, September 15, 2020 - 09:26 AM
Tom Horton, PA

Jessie Buckley’s band has released a music video paying tribute to frontline health workers in the UK.

The song was inspired by a collection of photographs depicting the life of a nurse during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jessie And The Leonards’ song Working On The Frontline is the first release from the album The Song Club, which features a number of artists exploring the theme of frontline workers.

Chernobyl star Buckley said: “I am beyond grateful for absolutely everything the NHS workers have done.

“They are warriors. But being a warrior comes with its own challenges.

“It’s scary, it’s tiring, it’s heartbreaking, it’s lonely, it’s the rawest and strongest of what humanity is.”

She added the song “tells a very honest and raw story of what it has meant to be on the frontline as an NHS worker during the Covid pandemic”.

“I hope that we and our governments are awake to the incredible, invaluable force that is the NHS,” Buckley added.

Proceeds raised by the song will go to the Royal College Of Nursing Foundation Covid-19 Support Fund.

The song features vocals from paediatric matron Hannah Grace Deller, who took the photographs which sparked the song.

Her work appeared on Channel 4’s Grayson Art Club.

The Song Club album draws inspiration from Ms Deller’s photographs and features songs by a variety of artists.

Difford recruited names including Nick Heyward, 10cc member Graham Gouldman, country music star Beth Nielsen Chapman, Mark Nevin and Julia Fordham for the project.

Read More

Albums that took way longer to make than they should have 

More in this section

SMB Header.jpg 35 years of Super Mario: five great games to enthrall and entertain
housing Monday's TV highlights: The final film from Daniel Day-Lewis and a look at Ireland's housing crisis
Emperor%20of%20Ice%20Cream%202020 Albums that took way longer to make than they should have 
buckleypa-sourceplace: uk

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices