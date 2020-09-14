Podcast Corner: Alan Partridge on the ‘Irish problem’

Audible is still one of the more curious audio platforms. A slew of big names have signed up to the Amazon-owned audiobooks monolith in recent weeks.

The Sesame Street Podcast with Foley & Friends is set to debut on October 15, featuring all the stars of Sesame Street, from Elmo to Big Bird to Cookie Monster.

Fellow US institution the NBA has chosen Audible as a partner for a followup to the hit 10-part documentary on Netflix, The Last Dance. Imaginatively titled Beyond The Last Dance, ten 40-minute episodes look to further chronicle Michael Jordan's last year at the Chicago Bulls, 1997-98.

And closer to home, Alan Partridge recently released an 18-part (!) podcast series, From the Oasthouse.

It's not as easy as just going on Audible and searching for the podcast though. You'll need to sign up - Audible says you can listen for free on a 30-day trial; but it will use a monthly credit regardless.

Divided into 'chapters' and with end credits to boot, it might leave some scratching their head at what exactly a 'podcast' entails.

It's been strange watching Steve Coogan return to the character in recent years - people still love him, although some less adoring fans might wonder if the joke has run past its sell-by date. There are still some good laughs in the scripted show.

On his pre-date regimen at the end of the third chapter, Partridge reveals his own aftershave concoction, Robust - which is a mix of four or five aftershave, including "a couple eggcups of Joop".

Opening the series by explaining why he wanted to start a podcast, Partridge says: "The lies aimed at me, published on social media and swirling around the press are intended to dirty my character and maim my brand."

So he wanted a platform to respond, one without Ofcom interference. And thus started the podcast.

He also partakes in some ad reads, including one on 'How do you solve a problem like Ireland?', "a (fake) weekly debate podcast featuring some of England's best newspaper columnists, backbenchers, and ex-servicemen discussing what to do about Ireland and ask some difficult questions: How do you separate the good ones from the bad ones..."

So fans won't need to be convinced that From the Oasthouse - his home, a converted oasthouse, set amid rolling countryside - will be essential listening. Once they just figure out how to listen on Audible.