Monday's TV highlights: The final film from Daniel Day-Lewis and a look at Ireland's housing crisis

The Deceived

Virgin One, 9pm

Another instalment of the gothic thriller has Ophelia getting suspicious that there is something sinister going on.

Home: A year in Ireland's Homeless Crisis

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

A documentary following a number of people through a year trying to navigate Ireland's housing sector. A lack of affordable properties, spiralling rents and the arrival of vulture funds have added to the difficulties faced by many.

Phantom Thread

TG4, 9.30pm

Daniel Day-Lewis plays the eccentric dressmaker who develops an intense relationship with a foreign waitress. It provoked a bit of a Marmite reaction on release in 2017, but the Wicklow-based actor is his usual convincing self in a tale set in London in the 1950s.

Covid 19: Hope Survives

Virgin One, 10pm

Zara King chats to various people affected by coronavirus in Ireland, from families who've lost loved ones to scientists working to develop a vaccine.

Premier League

Sheffield United v Wolves (Sky Sports, ko 6pm) should have several of the home side's Irish contingent in action.

Later, it's Brighton v Chelsea (Sky Sports, ko 8pm), an interesting encounter between two sides who pundits predict will be finishing at either end of the table. Irish eyes will be on the home side's teamsheet to see if Aaron Connolly gets a run, while the visitors may give a first league start to their big signing Timo Werner.