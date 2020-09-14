Five TV shows for the week ahead 

The Third Day, DNA Caillte and a Culture Night special
 Jude Law in The Third Day.  

Monday, September 14, 2020 - 07:24 AM
Des O’Driscoll

Monday: Phantom Thread

TG4, 9.30pm 

Daniel Day-Lewis plays the eccentric dressmaker in 1950s London who develops an unusual relationship with a foreign waitress.

Tuesday: The Third Day 

Sky Atlantic, 9pm

Jude Law is among the stars of a new six-part series set on an island off the British coast. 

Strange and atmospheric, from the same guy who gave us Utopia on Channel 4 in 2013.

Wednesday: DNA Caillte 

TG4, 9.30pm 

The final instalment of Manchán Magan's excellent series on the genetic history of Ireland looks at the significance of the Battle of Kinsale of 1601, as the Gaelic age came to an end.

Thursday: Bait 

Film4, 11.20pm

Widely-acclaimed indie film from last year set in a fishing village in Cornwall.

Friday: Nationwide 

RTÉ One, 7pm 

A show to coincide with Culture Night looks at some of the events taking place around the country, as well as showing a specially-commissioned dance piece.

John Daly: Using lockdown to make uplifting music 

Louise O'Neill

