Five TV shows for the week ahead 

Monday: Phantom Thread

TG4, 9.30pm

Daniel Day-Lewis plays the eccentric dressmaker in 1950s London who develops an unusual relationship with a foreign waitress.

Tuesday: The Third Day

Sky Atlantic, 9pm

Jude Law is among the stars of a new six-part series set on an island off the British coast.

Strange and atmospheric, from the same guy who gave us Utopia on Channel 4 in 2013.

Wednesday: DNA Caillte

TG4, 9.30pm

The final instalment of Manchán Magan's excellent series on the genetic history of Ireland looks at the significance of the Battle of Kinsale of 1601, as the Gaelic age came to an end.

Thursday: Bait

Film4, 11.20pm

Widely-acclaimed indie film from last year set in a fishing village in Cornwall.

Friday: Nationwide

RTÉ One, 7pm

A show to coincide with Culture Night looks at some of the events taking place around the country, as well as showing a specially-commissioned dance piece.