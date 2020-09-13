Sunday's TV highlights: Live soccer and GAA, and Vicky Phelan chats with Joe Duffy

Casablanca

BBC Two, 4.20pm

There's only ever going to be one winner when love goes up against fascism. The classic from 1942 still stands up to multiple viewings, and is worth it just for the 'Marseillaise' scene.

Big Year In Big School

Virgin One, 9pm

A new series filmed at Aston Village Educate Together in Drogheda as the juniors spent a particularly eventful first year in formal education. They began in the usual way, meeting new friends, sometimes anxious about leaving parents at the school gates, etc, and then as Covid-19 arrived in March, began a new chapter with home-schooling.

The Singapore Grip

ITV, 9pm

Colm Meaney and Charles Dance are among the stars of this new series set in Singapore in 1941 as the Japanese invade. It was adapted from the novel by JG Farrell, who drowned while fishing at Sheeps Head in West Cork in 1979. If you don't have access to ITV, the show will also get a run soon on Virgin One.

Extinction: The Facts

BBC One, 9pm

While Covid and Brexit hog the headlines, an arguably more important crisis has continued at pace with the mass extinctions of animals and plants across the world. David Attenborough explains why the loss of so many species isn't just a blow to nature-lovers, and how it will have real detrimental effects on the world, from food crops to soil degradation. We hear how we could also be facing more deadly pandemics. Apparently, we still have a small window of time to do something, and we hear about the success in Rwanda where the 250 gorillas that were present when David Attenborough first filmed them in 1979 has now grown to a population of more than 1,000.

The Meaning of Life

RTÉ One, 10.30pm

Of all the people who've featured in this series, you'd imagine Vicky Phelan is among the best-qualified to discuss some of the big questions with Joe Duffy. The terminally-ill mother of two from Co Limerick has been a hugely-impressive force in exposing the health service's failings around the cervical cancer scandal. In this show, as well as her current situation, she also discusses some of the other major moments that have shaped her life.

Sport

Premier League action begins with West Bromwich Albion v Leicester City (Sky Sports, ko 2pm), as the newly-promoted home team hope to get their season off to a good start against one of last year's form sides. The big game follows later, with Tottenham Hotspur v Everton (Sky Sports, ko 4.30pm) possibly featuring such players as Irish full-back Matt Doherty for the home side, and the recently-signed James Rodriguez for Everton.

GAA Beo on TG4 includes Ballymun Kickhams v Kilmacud Crokes (throw-in 4.30pm) in the Dublin football championship.

Live streams on this newspaper's website from the Cork hurling championship feature Blackrock v Douglas (throw-in 2pm), and Na Piarsaigh v UCC (throw-in 7pm).