Scene & Heard: Springsteen and The Cure releasing new music 

MUSIC NEWS:

No surprise that Bruce Springsteen hasn’t been wasting his time in lockdown, and has just announced a new album. Letter To You, featuring the E Street Band will be released on October 23.

New Order fans were all-a-flutter earlier this week when the Manchester veterans released a new tune. 'Be A Rebel' was apparently due for unveiling on a planned tour with the Pet Shop boys that has since been cancelled.

More good news for those into music of that post-punk era came with Robert Smith telling BBC 6 that The Cure have been finishing off a new album, and that he also has tracks in the bag for a solo record. It's been a busy year for the 61-year-old, who has also been collaborating with Gorillaz.

In fact, he's one of quite a list of people popping up on the latest instalment of the Song Machine project from Damon Albarn and co. The 17-song album is due in October, featuring the likes of Beck, Elton John, and the late drummer Tony Allen.

The lucky students of Pobalscoil Neasain in Baldoyle, Dublin, were the only Irish participants in an 'exclusive' screening of a new video for the track 'Superheroes' by Stomzy.

Please enjoy a snippet of our personal video message from the amazing, inspirational #STORMZY.

Don't worry, you pronounced our name (nearly) perfectly! Such an honour to be chosen. Fantastic video and an inspiring song. Thank you. #Superheroes #meas @Warnermusicirl @accsirl pic.twitter.com/bCYuP3kmbN — Pobalscoil Neasáin (@PSNeasain) September 9, 2020

The showing of the video at selected schools across the UK and the one in Ireland was accompanied by a speech from the British rapper explaining why he wanted to inspire the students and make them realise “the sky is the limit”.

TV PICKS:

Love it or hate it, Tenet has created a fresh buzz around Christopher Nolan, and two of the British film-maker's earlier offerings are due on the small screen this week.

His breakthrough movie, Memento, is on BBC Two tomorrow, while Inception, with Cillian Murphy, shows on RTÉ2 on Sunday.

Phantom Thread also gets a broadcast on TG4 on Monday, with Daniel Day-Lewis claiming the story of a high-end dressmaker in 1950s London was his final film.

The big launch next week is The Third Day on Sky Atlantic on Tuesday, with Jude Law starring in the six-part thriller set on a strange island off the British coast. The show gets particularly interesting for a 'live' episode that promises to merge TV and theatre.

In the meantime, top picks for this evening include the return of Gogglebox to Channel 4.

ALL AND SUNDRY:

Samantha Power takes part in a discussion for the arts festival in Galway.

With its seated audience and single person on stage, stand-up comedy could be a form of entertainment that will thrive in the Covid era, so it's no surprise that Chris Kent at the Kino in Cork on Thursday, Sept 24, is almost already sold out.

Meanwhile, the First Thought talks at Galway International Arts Festival continue tomorrow (Saturday) with the likes of Irish-American establishment figure Samantha Power, and environmental journalist Gaia Vince. All the talks can be viewed live through the festival's web channels, or watched back later.

Finally, a reminder that Culture Night takes place next Friday, albeit with a curtailed programme of live and virtual events around the country.

FILM TIPS:

New releases are slowly trickling into cinemas, with this weekend's batch including highly-rated New Zealand film, Savage. The tale of a boy's transition from troubled borstal youth to adult gang leader gets an over-18s tag for its violence.

At Triskel in Cork, The Truth stars the French dream-team of Catherine Deneuve and Juliette Binoche being joined by Ethan Hawke in a tale of a fractious relationship between a mother and daughter.

In industry news, the Covid interruption of live productions has probably been good news for animation houses, and the next big Irish offering will be Wolfwalkers from Kilkenny studio Cartoon Saloon. The tale of the young hunter sent to kill the last wolf pack in Ireland has already secured slots at the upcoming film festivals in Toronto and London.