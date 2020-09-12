Hailing to the great chiefs of the screen

What does it take to play the American President?

For some, it’s the role of a lifetime and that includes our own Brendan Gleeson, whose phenomenal transformation into Donald Trump, for the hugely-anticipated, two-part political drama, The Comey Rule, looks set to leave one hell of a mark on audiences later this month.

But who is the greatest screen president of all?

We’ve had award-winning portrayals of iconic, real-life leaders. We’ve had dodgy and dramatised depictions of earth-shattering scandals. And, we’ve had more than our fill of fictional, presidential superheroes.

Let’s take a look at some of the best, worst and weirdest US presidents in film and television history…

Daniel Day-Lewis as Abraham Lincoln (Lincoln, 2012)

Did you know that Steven Spielberg’s historical epic was supposed to star Liam Neeson as the 16th President of the United States?

Our boy, Liamo, was originally cast back in 2005, but the project took years to get off the ground.

Finally, after half a decade of research and preparation, Neeson decided he was too old for the part (he really wasn’t) and Daniel Day-Lewis, who’d already turned down Spielberg, was given a second chance.

You know what happened next. Spielberg’s film, a dense and dignified offering, focusing on the final months of Abraham Lincoln’s life, was a global hit, and Day-Lewis’s powerful, sympathetic portrayal of Lincoln secured him his third Oscar win for Best Actor.

Frank Langella as Richard Nixon (Frost/Nixon, 2008)

Frank Langella as Richard Nixon in Frost/Nixon

Screenwriter and playwright, Peter Morgan, adapted his acclaimed, West End and Broadway smash with a little help from one of Hollywood’s most reliable crowd-pleasers, Mr Ron Howard.

The boys convinced the original stage actors (Michael Sheen and Frank Langella) to reprise their roles for the big screen. The result was a riveting, old-school drama about the remarkable, 1977 interviews between British broadcaster, David Frost, and disgraced US President, Richard Nixon.

Sheen is his usual chameleon self as Frost, but it’s the Oscar-nominated Langella who steals the show with an eloquent and electric turn as Tricky Dick.

Jon Voight as Franklin D Roosevelt (Pearl Harbor, 2001)

There isn’t a single performer who came out of Michael Bay’s atrocious war epic with their dignity intact. Jon Voight’s irritable turn as Franklin D Roosevelt is especially poor.

The make-up is fine; the tension is real. But the screenplay is outrageous. Remember the scene at the defence cabinet meeting, when Roosevelt’s indomitable, stars-and-stripes spirit somehow overcomes his permanent paralysis? Oh dear.

Bill Pullman as Thomas J Whitmore (Independence Day, 1996)

Plenty fictional leaders have saved America from extinction, but the best by a country mile is Bill Pullman’s Thomas J Whitmore, aka, Presidential Alien Killer in Roland Emmerich’s game-changing sci-fi, Independence Day.

He’s a cool dude, this one. Not only does President Whitmore deliver the greatest battle speech in disaster movie history, he also pulls a Leo Varadkar and takes up his old day job (as a combat pilot) during a global emergency.

Michael Douglas as Andrew Shepherd (The American President, 1995);

Martin Sheen as Josiah Bartlet (The West Wing, 1999 – 2006)

Both Aaron Sorkin creations and both extraordinarily similar. Think of them as one another’s companion pieces.

In The American President, Michael Douglas’s President Shepherd (a suave, well-liked democratic leader, and lonely widower) falls in love with an environmental lobbyist (the inimitable Annette Bening). Romance and drama ensue, and the results are surprisingly charming.

In The West Wing, Martin Sheen (who played Shepherd’s Chief of Staff in the Douglas flick) gets stuck in as President Bartlet (a different character altogether) and he’s just as popular as the other guy.

It isn’t nearly as confusing as it sounds. Oh, and Bartlet may be the only president in history who literally picked a fight with God…

John Travolta as Jack Stanton (Primary Colors, 1998)

Director Mike Nichols and screenwriter Elaine May push more than a few buttons with their delicious, melodramatic rendering of Joe Klein’s sensational ‘novel’.

Nichols’ thinly veiled Clinton flick stars John Travolta as a jovial Southern governor with his eye on the White House and whose election campaign gets bogged down in one too many scandals.

Travolta, starring opposite Emma Thompson and Kathy Bates, gives us good fake Bill. It should have been a hit.

Parker Sawyers as Barack Obama (Southside with You, 2016)

First-time feature director, Richard Tanne, presents a lovely little picture about Barack and Michelle Obama’s first date.

Indeed, we’re in Before Sunrise territory here, with the future leader of the free world (a note-perfect Parker Sawyers) doing his best to impress his law firm supervisor (Tika Sumpter, a delightful Michelle) on a hot summer’s evening in Chicago in 1989.

It’ll charm the socks off you. Seek it out.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Selina Meyer (Veep, 2012 – 2019)

Armando Iannucci’s ingenious, Emmy Award-winning satire not only gave Julia Louis-Dreyfus the chance to play a US Senator-turned vice president-turned president, it also cemented her place as one of the greatest comedy actresses of all time.

Ms Louis-Dreyfus should run for president in real life.

Geena Davis as Mackenzie Allen (Commander in Chief, 2005 – 2006)

This short-lived drama should have been better.

Its premise, concerning a Republican Vice President who becomes the first female President of the United States after the other guy croaks, was reasonably solid.

Its talent sheet (Donald Sutherland and Harry Lennix featured) was better than most.

A perfectly cast Geena Davis won a Golden Globe for Best Actress.

Alas, reviews were mixed, it was a ratings disaster and was cancelled after one season.

Josh Brolin as George W Bush (W., 2008)

Oliver Stone completes his so-called American Presidency trilogy (following 1991’s JFK and 1995’s Nixon).

A miscast Josh Brolin takes the lead as George W Bush in a haphazard biopic that looks and sounds like a comedy sketch that got out of hand.

Apparently, the real Bush liked it. Pass.

Lisa Simpson (The Simpsons, 2000)

Yep, The Simpsons once imagined little Lisa as America’s “first straight female president”, who inherits a massive budget crunch from President Trump (no, really) and whose administration focuses on ‘the three Rs’: “reading, writing and refilling the ocean”.

Hey, it’s better than person, woman, man, camera, TV…

The Comey Rule airs on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV on Sept 30.