Five TV shows to watch this week

1 |monday|

The Deceived

Broadcast a few weeks ago on Channel 5 in the UK, this thriller series features the Irish dream team of Derry Girls writer Lisa McGee, and actor Paul Mescal of Normal People.

Neither figure rises above their breakthrough work here, but the tale of a student who falls in love with her lecturer is at least watchable.

Virgin One, 9pm

2|tuesday|

Dog Tales: The Making Of Man’s Best Friend

Science and history are combined in this documentary about dogs, showing aspects of the relationship between canines and humans through the millennia.

BBC Four, 9pm

3 |wednesday|

Jihad Jane

Documentary on Colleen LaRose, the American woman living in Ireland who became part of a jihadist conspiracy to murder a Danish cartoonist.

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

4|thursday|

Return of the Wild: The Bearman of Buncrana

A visit to the Co Donegal animal sanctuary where Killian McLaughlin hopes to re-introduce animals such as wolves and lynx to a pocket of woodland.

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

5 |friday|

The Romantics And Us With Simon Schama

William Blake takes centre-stage in the first episode of a three-part series on the artistic movement that had a profound effect on the wider society.

BBC Two, 9pm