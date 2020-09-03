The Batman filming halted after production member tests positive for Covid-19

The Batman filming halted after production member tests positive for Covid-19

Robert Pattinson stars as Batman (Matt Crossick/PA)

Thursday, September 03, 2020 - 20:58 PM
Alex Green, PA Entertainment Reporter

Filming for The Batman has been halted after a member of the production team tested positive for Covid-19.

The superhero film, starring Robert Pattinson, only recently returned to filming near London following a six-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A Warner Bros spokeswoman said: “A member of The Batman production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols.

“Filming is temporarily paused.”

The Batman was filming in Glasgow earlier this year (Andrew Milligan/PA)

They did not confirm the identity of the person.

Filming on the Warner Bros and DC Comics feature began in Glasgow earlier this year but was halted due to the pandemic.

It was initially due for release in June 2021 but was delayed to October 1 2021.

Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman will see British star Pattinson follow in the footsteps of Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, Val Kilmer and George Clooney in playing the Dark Knight.

The film also stars Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Jeffrey Wright as Gotham City’s police chief Commissioner Gordon.

Last month, a trailer saw Twilight star Pattinson debut as a darker, brooding Bruce Wayne.

Fans speculated on social media as to whether a glimpse of a character in heavy prosthetics was Colin Farrell in his role as Penguin.

