TV review: from The 2 Johnnies to Me and My Penis, Pat Fitzpatrick rates this week's TV programmes

RTÉ is still sending people to America. This is a traditional format, stretching back to Mike Murphy, where a star would tour around the States to show us the sunshine and great teeth, in the hope that 100,000 of us would emigrate there and knock some of the edges off the unemployment numbers.

The format used to involve meeting crazy people who married their horses etc, but that’s redundant now that ‘Americans are mad’ is pretty much the lead item on the news every night.

So there is none of that in The 2 Johnnies Do America (RTÉ2, Thursdays, 9:30pm and RTÉ Player). They just arse around in the sun, meeting a collection of locals and Irish abroad. It’s No Frontiers with two guys from Tipperary.

It’s not just any two guys though. In case you’ve just arrived from Mars, or are an urban hipster over the age of 40, T he 2 Johnnies are one of the hottest comedy act s in the country. They have the number-one podcast; eight number one singles; and a social media reach of more than 500,000 followers. They are a large chunk of popular culture in Ireland right now.

They are also alarmingly safe. As a woman who would remind you of a young Lindsay Lohan shows them some legal cannabis products during the first episode in Los Angeles, one of the Johnnies tells her that his mother would never talk to him again if he smoked that kind of stuff; they belt out Eurovision’s Rock and Roll Kid while busking near the beach, and sing along to REO Speedwagon in the car; when they go to a barbecue in Compton one of the locals asks, “who brought along the cops?”

I t’s all a bit Ant and Dec in GAA jerseys. But they might be the Ant and Dec in GAA jerseys that we need right now. They are incredibly comfortable in their lightly tattooed skins, as you’d expect from two guys who built a massive social media presence on their own. They are also way too sound to pull a Louis Theroux and play one of their guests for laughs.

It’s just a couple of Irish guys filmed goofing around in the California sunshine in a time before social distancing — two things that will remain out of reach for most of us for a while. It won’t break any new ground in Paddy goes to America TV shows, but 2 Johnnies mixed with sunshine are good for the soul.

T here are still some dicks on TV despite all the cancel culture in the air. Me and My Penis (Channel 4, Monday and All 4 App) had a bunch of guys being photographed in the nude and chatting about the ‘squidgy bit of meat between his legs’ as one guy called it (ruining his future chances on Tinder). It was interesting to hear guys talking openly about masturbation, infertility and getting an erection going over speed bumps but I eventually felt like shouting ‘keep it in your pants!’ You’d end up overwhelmed by all the dicks — they just got in the way of the chat.