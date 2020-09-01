YouTuber from Northern Ireland joins Blue Peter presenting line-up

YouTuber Adam Beales is the latest presenter to join the Blue Peter team.

The 20-year-old, from Derry, will make his debut as presenter number 40 on Thursday, alongside the current line-up of Lindsey Russell, Richie Driss, Mwaka Mudenda and Henry the dog.

Beales, known online as Adam B, follows in the footsteps of fellow Northern Ireland presenters the late Caron Keating and, more recently, Zoe Salmon.

He said: “I’m super excited to become Blue Peter Presenter number 40. I am humbled and ecstatic to be part of such a legendary production.

“It’s kind of weird – in a super exciting way – that the show I once watched when I was younger, is now the show I will be presenting along with the talented Lindsey, Richie, Mwaksy and of course, Henry.

“I can’t wait to get stuck in, even with the challenges they throw at me, though I am hoping none of them involve cheese – I hate cheese!”

Beales is a regular face on CBBC’s The Dog Ate My Homework, hosted by Love Island narrator Iain Stirling.

He was head boy at school and was considering Oxford or Cambridge universities before his YouTube channel took off, which now has nearly three million subscribers.

His mother, father and younger brother, 11-year-old Callum, often feature in his videos, which include pranks, challenges, DIY crafts and life hacks.

Beales’ first challenge will see him winched down a cliff face to complete a training exercise with the Buxton Mountain Rescue Team.

Blue Peter editor, Ellen Evans, said: “Adam really impressed us during his auditions, he’s a natural in front of the camera but he’s also very funny, incredibly warm, brilliant with kids and also perhaps a little bit mischievous which the Blue Peter audience will absolutely love.”

Head of BBC Children’s in house productions, Helen Bullough, said: “Throughout lockdown Blue Peter fans have been telling us how much they’ve enjoyed and appreciated the show’s unstinting commitment to engaging, inspiring and entertaining them and we can’t wait for presenter Number 40 to join us and get stuck in!

“Adam is playful, thoughtful and already popular with our audience, who I’m sure will give him the biggest ever Blue Peter welcome.”

Beales will make his Blue Peter debut on CBBC and BBC iPlayer at 5.30pm on Thursday.