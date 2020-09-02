GameTech: Fall Guys season two impresses with new skins and loads of fun 

Fall Guys is full of beans. Aside from the playable characters, themselves called beans, the game just keeps on going too. It’s overflowing with energy, colour and momentum.

Over the last week alone, Fall Guys announced its Season 2 theme, an independent tournament called Fallmania then kickstarted competitive Fall Guys, followed this week by $1,000,000 being donated to charity for the honour of having a custom bean in the game. It seems Fall Guys just keeps going the opposite direction of its name – up.

Let’s start with Season 2. During Gamescom, the theme of Season 2 was revealed as a medieval setting, with castles, moats and drawbridges all in play. The most interesting new minigame looks a variation of slime climb, except players are climbing a castle and need to push blocks together to create the path forward. The mini-games looked fun in the glimpse we got, but we’ll need a few more like Hex-a-gone to really drive Fall Guys to new heights.

But let’s not kid ourselves – what really grabbed people’s attention were the new bean skins, including a pretty cool looking dragon skin and a knight costume.

If you underestimate the draw of those skins, then look no further than the cool $1,000,000 that was donated to charity this week for the honour of having a custom bean in the game. Originally, the asking price was $250,000, but four of the internet’s top streaming partners came together for a $1,000,000 bid instead and all four will now get custom skins. They were Ninja (of Fortnite fame), eSport org G2, Aim Training and MrBeast, who is one of the most popular YouTubers going.

Nonetheless, if Fall Guys really wants longevity, it’s going to need a competitive scene, and that’s where Fallmania and Twitch Rivals stepped up last week. Fallmania was hosted by top streamer Grandpoobear, known for his outrageous speedruns and high-level Fall Guy skills. Sponsored by Red Bull, he organised a 16-man invitational tournament where players qualified through brackets by winning kudos, the points awarded for clearing rounds in Fall Guys. However, to win the tournament, the player needed to win at least one crown too.

It’s an elegant way to manage competitive Fall Guys and proved to be fantastic entertainment, with some extremely close rounds and almost every game played involving a crown showdown from one of the competitors. In addition, Twitch Rivals also ran a tournament, which simply tasked teams with winning as many crowns as possible in 90 minutes.

With Season 2 coming in October and a competitive scene beginning to warm up, Fall Guys looks like finishing 2020 as the gaming story of the year. It’s bean fun.

MASS EFFECT

Mass Effect Andromeda

While Fall Guys has been having massive effect on the gaming industry, it’s been a while since Mass Effect did the same. Once the darling of RPG fans everywhere, the disappointing Mass Effect Andromeda unfortunately killed all hope the series could return to those stratospheric heights.

Still, all hope isn’t lost just yet. Like the Milky Way, rumours have been swirling, with a Mass Effect remastered trilogy supposedly due to be announced and released before the end of the year. Leaks indicate that before COVID-19, plans were in place to both announce and release the trilogy in October. Although that date may have slipped, the remaster could still be available in 2020.

For all its flaws, Mass Effect remains one of gaming greatest worlds and most entertaining series. We would be happy to see it reach for the stars again.

TESLA TEAM

Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Elon Musk is planning his own journey to the stars, through his mission to Mars and space program.

In the meantime, his company Tesla are keeping things a little more grounded – by hiring video game developers for their automotive team.

Listings for the Tesla team in Austin, Texas, indicate that Tesla want to integrate mobile gaming options to their cars going forward.

The listing reads: “Tesla strives to make its cars the most fun possible; bringing video game experiences to the car helps increase that fun. In this incredibly rare opportunity to help build a video games platform, we are looking for a highly motivated software engineer to help enable the best video game content to be available in-car. Come put that industry experience to great use and help us build this platform.” Insiders expect the candidate to be extremely driven.