Monday TV highlights: Attenborough clips get musical treatment, Cork City in cup action

Planet Earth: A Celebration

BBC One, 8pm

David Attenborough gets together with composer Hans Zimmer, rapper Dave and the BBC Concert Orchestra to put music over sequences from Planet Earth II and Blue Planet II.

Lovecraft Country

Sky Atlantic, 9pm

The supernatural drama series with racial themes has really flattered to deceive and has probably lost a few viewers since its opening episode. Those who are staying with it will see an episode set in Chicago as neighbourhood racism and the awakening of dormant spirits make for an unpleasant stay for the travellers.

Steve Jobs

TG4, 9.30pm

Michael Fasbender in that most unusual of biopics – a film that doesn't portray its main subject in a particularly good light. The life of the late Apple genius is represented through three major product launches.

Me And My Penis

Channel 4, 10pm

An artist chats to men about their male appendage as they sit to be photographed. We hear of sex and masturbation, as well as tales of infertility and abuse.

Shamrock Rovers v Cork City

WatchLOI, kick-off 5.45pm

Neale Fenn's side face a tough test in the second round of the FAI Cup against the domestic game's form side.