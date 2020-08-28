Tom Cruise’s Top Gun fighter pilot helmet sells for €279k at auction

A Darth Vader costume used for promotional purposes for Star Wars: A New Hope was sold in the Los Angeles auction for €246,000
(Ian West/PA)
Friday, August 28, 2020 - 17:33 PM
Tom Horton, PA

A fighter pilot helmet worn by Tom Cruise in Top Gun has sold for €279,000 at auction.

The prop from the 1986 action film, which sees Cruise star as a pilot named Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, was sold for more than five times its pre-sale estimate.

It went under the hammer alongside a number of other items of film memorabilia at an auction in the Prop Store’s Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, which fetched a total of €5.3m

A Darth Vader costume used for promotional purposes for Star Wars: A New Hope was sold in the Los Angeles auction for €246,000.

A stormtrooper helmet which was also used in Star Wars: A New Hope sold for €118,000.

A trainer worn by Michael J Fox in Back To The Future Part II when he played Marty McFly went for €29,400.

Brandon Alinger, Prop Store’s chief operating officer, said the auction was a “resounding success”.

He added: “The bidders were out in force and we had more registrants than any prior auction of this type.”

cruiseplace: los angeles

