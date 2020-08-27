Castle location for UK series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! confirmed

The forthcoming series of I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! will be filmed at Gwrych Castle in Abergele, North Wales, it has been announced.

It was confirmed earlier this month that the show would be filmed in the UK instead of Australia, and broadcast live every night from a ruined castle in the countryside.

Ant and Dec will host an adapted version of the gruelling competition show in which celebrities face tough trials and challenges to win food and treats in the lead-up to one of them being crowned king or queen of the castle, rather than the jungle.

The sprawling castle, complete with turrets, is nestled on a tree-lined hillside overlooking the Irish Sea and is spread across 250 acres of gardens and grounds.

Richard Cowles, director of entertainment at ITV Studios, said: “The Australian jungle is such an integral part of the show, it was a big challenge to find a UK location where we could continue to deliver what viewers love about I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!

“But Gwrych will definitely do that – the castle sits in an amazing and atmospheric setting on a hillside overlooking the Irish Sea.

“While there will be plenty of changes required as we move from New South Wales in Australia to North Wales in the UK, we are really excited to see how we can adapt the format and make the castle our new home for a very special 20th series of I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! this autumn.”

Dr Mark Baker, chairman of the Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust, said: “I’m absolutely delighted that I’m A Celebrity has chosen Gwrych Castle to be its UK location for the 2020 series.

“Gwrych Castle is a beautiful grade I listed 19th-century house and a must-see destination for tourists visiting Wales.

“I’m A Celebrity being here will really help support Gwrych Castle and its ongoing restoration as well as giving the region a much-needed economic boost.”