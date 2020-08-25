Peter Frampton: Showing you the way at rock music's top table

It's difficult to know where to start with Peter Frampton. From mega-selling records of his own, to collaborations with childhood friend David Bowie and members of The Beatles, to guest slots that include playing on the theme tune to Grease, the British musician has had an incredible career.

Among music afficionados, Frampton is often remembered for putting the 'talk box' on the map. Famously, he modified the tone of his signature Les Paul guitar with a tube connecting his mouth to the instrument. The unmistakable sound featured on hits such as 'Do You Feel Like We Do' and 'Show Me The Way'. His 1976 record, Frampton Comes Alive!, was the best-selling album in the US that year, and serves as a reminder how rock music helped to define the cultural landscape of the 1970s.

Now 70, he says was introduced to the talk box while recording with George Harrison on his 1970 triple album All Things Must Pass. The session also featured Ringo Starr and steel pedal guitarist Peter Drake. “During a slow moment Peter, who had performed on every great '60s and '70s country hits you can think asked if we wanted to see something freaky. He got out this little box and put it on the end of the steel pedal while plugging all these wires in, there was a clear pipe in the gadget and he stuck the other end in his mouth.”

Aerosmith’s use of the talk box on Sweet Emotion provided them with breakthrough hit Sweet Emotion in 1975 but it was Frampton who put his stamp on it. “The effect was so instant because it’s a funny sound. I’ve always had that dry, self-depreciating English humour.”

It was a humour he shared with life-long friend David Bowie since their days at Bromley Technical School. “My dad was head of the art department,” explains Frampton. “One Saturday there was a school fête and on the stage I noticed this guy playing saxophone with The Konrads, I was immediately drawn to him. I wasn’t at the school yet as I was a few years younger, I said to my dad: ‘Who is that?' He replied: ‘Oh that’s Jones’ (Bowie’s surname), I said: ‘I want to be him.’ The next year I went to the school and made a B-line for Dave on my first lunch break.” After scoring a string of American radio staples such as 'Baby I Love Your Way' and finding global success with his Alive album, Frampton admits it was a mixed time for him.

“I’m very proud of it but the record had an up and down effect on me. It was six years of work culminating in that album and it had huge effect on my career; it was a blessing and a curse.” His first marriage ended the same year, the follow-up album, I'm in You, never ignited like its predecessor, and a serious car accident in the Bahamas in 1978 proved a massive setback.

SHOW ME THE WAY

Years before, Frampton had first tasted success as a teenage guitarist with The Herd, a band who had three Top 20 hits. At 18 he joined forces with ex small Faces singer/guitarist Steve Marriott and formed Humble Pie.

“His voice, playing and energy level were off the chart,” recalls Frampton. Steve and I hit it off and I’d been a fan since seeing Small Faces perform 'Whatcha Gonna Do About It?' on Ready Steady Go. It was like seeing Dave perform at school a few years before. The night we formed Humble Pie I was sitting with Glyn Johns, who had just engineered the first Led Zeppelin album, nobody had heard it yet and my jaw hit the floor.

“ The phone rings and Glyn says: ‘It’s Steve for you’, he hands me the phone and Steve tells me he has just left the Small Faces, and wants to know if he can join my band? Within 48 hours we were called Humble Pie. I had the most amazing amount of respect for Steve and it seems he had the same for me. We had some great times together and that was the most enjoyable band I have ever been in.” During a high-energy American tour with the band, fellow guitarist Mark Mariana noticed Frampton was struggling with his instrument. “I was having some trouble because we played so loud, he asked if I would like to try out his guitar”.

The heavily modified 1954 black Les Paul Custom initially offer didn’t offer much appeal.

I wasn’t too thrilled with Les Paul but I gave it a try and my feet never touched the ground, the sound, the feel; everything about it was phenomenal.

When Frampton asked if he could buy the instrument, Mariana instead gave it to him as a gift. The Les Paul would become synonymous with Frampton, helping define his sound and image. After the runaway solo success he was marketed as a teen idol.

“In hindsight I should not have recorded for another three years” he admits. “Not that I wish to make excuses but my choices led to my mistakes. It had a devastating effect on me both good and bad, it was the best of times and the worst of times because I knew that I couldn’t follow it up.The 1980s was a very difficult period for me and I’m allowed to say it, my career petered out.”

Peter Frampton, centre, performs at the Grammy Salute to the Beatles, in 2014. Picture: Zach Cordner/Invision/AP

He was offered a life-line when the call came in from his childhood friend Bowie inviting Frampton to appear on his forthcoming album Never Let Me Down (1987). “He called me up and said: ‘I like what you did on your last record [Premonition], would you come and play on my next one? Dave reinvented himself every five seconds and so I wasn’t questioning what direction he was going in; I just listened to what he had to see what it needed from me as a player. It was very enjoyable period, he took me out to dinner one night and said ‘I’m doing a big tour for the album', which was Glass Spider. He showed me pictures of the stage and asked if I would join him as one of the players. I said: 'Let me think about that….YES!'

“We had a great couple of years between the studio and on stage every night of the tour. I can’t thank David enough because I didn’t realise what he was offering me, by taking me round the world again he was reintroducing me as the guitar player. That was when we said goodbye to me as the pop-star and that was the end of that phase and thank-goodness. From that moment on I started to reinvent myself; I started playing clubs again. It took a long time but I managed to work my way back up and thank you Dave for that.”

PHENIX RISING

A forthcoming memoir will share more of his storied career and the aforementioned guitar’s mysterious disappearance. Frampton’s latest album All Blues features his long-lost 1954 Les Paul on the cover art. He suggests its return was something of a fairytale. It was thought to have been destroyed in plane crash where everyone on board was tragically killed near Caracas, Venezuela in 1980.

“Thirty years later I get an email from someone who had forensic pictures of the guitar and I screamed ‘there it is’ and I know it’s mine. It took another two years to get it back. A musician in Caracas had been playing it for 15 years and it was getting too hot. He sold it to someone who lived in an island off Caracas, his son got too an age where he wanted to play it and took it to a luthier, who knew exactly what it was as soon as he opened the case.”

The guitar, nicked named ‘Phenix’ eventually exchanged hands for around $5,000 and was presented to Frampton in Nashville by the luthier and a member of the tourist board. “It was presented to me in this horrible guitar bag. I pulled it out the bag, put it on my lap and said: ‘That’s mine!’”.

Frampton’s farewell tour has been cancelled due to the current pandemic, and health issues make it unlikely the European dates will be rescheduled . Said Frampton: “I’ve had IBM [a generative muscle disease] for 10 years. Walking is difficult for me now and I’m having a lot of problems with that. I’ve got to be careful what I book.

I don’t want to go out and hear ‘He used to be good'.

Do You Feel Like I Do? A Memoir by Peter Frampton with Alan Light, published by Hachette, £22.99 Peter Frampton by Richard Purden