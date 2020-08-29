It's been sixty years since Alfred Hitchcock's 'Psycho' hit the screens

“It is required that you see Psycho from the very beginning!”

That’s what it said on the poster, next to a life-size cut-out of Alfred Hitchcock — and it was the first thing that greeted punters at picture houses across America, as they collected their tickets for the cinematic event of 1960.

The message was clear. A crabby Hitchcock, resplendent in trademark formal wear, is pointing at his watch. The accompanying text informs audiences that latecomers will not be admitted. You know why he did it. Indeed, the Master of Suspense was taking no chances.

Alfred Hitchcock holding up a clapperboard on the set of the film 'Psycho'. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Long before the folks at Marvel made a business out of the term ‘spoiler’, Hitchcock and his team were giggling away in the back row, dreaming up a scheme to keep Psycho’s biggest twist out of the news. It was an inspired campaign, orchestrated by a man who had invested his own fortune in Psycho’s production. Hitchcock had gone so far as to hide away his stars from media, and to shield his picture from critics, lest they spoil the surprise (that might have explained some of the stuffier and sniffier reviews).

It worked. Even to this day, the early demise of one Marion Crane — the thieving secretary at the heart of Hitchcock’s game-changing display — shocks us to our core.

We have the director’s script supervisor and personal assistant, Margaret ‘Peggy’ Robertson, to thank for bringing Robert Bloch’s audacious horror novel to her boss’s attention. When Hitchcock unveiled his plan to adapt Psycho for the big screen, the chiefs at Paramount laughed him out of the room. The studio thought it destined to fail, and one can only imagine the look on their faces at that initial meeting.

A trashy thriller about a mad man who runs a crummy motel off a California highway, dresses up as his mother and goes around killing anyone who crosses the front door? Pull the other one, Alfred. It hadn’t helped his cause that Bloch’s novel, published in the spring of 1959, had taken its cue from a grisly, real-life case — that of Wisconsin murderer and body snatcher, Ed Gein, who kept his victim’s head in a bag. No wonder the lads at Paramount baulked.

That Psycho would go on to become the biggest hit of Hitchcock’s career, grossing a cool $50m at the box office, must surely have come as a surprise to everyone, not least Hitchcock’s critics, many of whom had thought the best was behind him. Then again, if the man had ever allowed himself to care about what others thought of him, he never showed it.

Instead, Hitchcock hit the ground running, investing his own money (Psycho ended up costing $800,000), hiring the crew of his television series (Alfred Hitchcock Presents) and, on the strength of his reputation, convincing one of Hollywood’s favourite leading women, Janet Leigh, to star for a reduced fee — and reduced screen time.

Anthony Perkins and Janet Leigh in a scene from 'Psycho'.

Psycho took three months to shoot. The all-important shower scene, filmed in the days leading up to Christmas 1959, took a week to complete, with Hitchcock shooting from more than 70 angles and incorporating some 50 cuts into the finished sequence. Hitchcock deployed every tool in the box.

The decision to film in black-and-white was a financial one (it was cheaper than technicolour), so he used chocolate syrup instead of fake blood (it shows up better on screen).

It was a tough shoot. Hitchcock fought off a bad cold. He skimmed his way around salacious camera angles and story threads, turning Bloch’s novel inside out and upside down. He’d had a whale of a time, too, with censors, and critics would eventually tear Psycho a new one after it opened in the summer of 1960 (some reviews called it gimmicky, tasteless and flat, would you believe). But audiences — dizzy with intrigue and excited to see what all the fuss was about — queued around the block. Reviewers would eventually change their minds (that happens sometimes, you know).

What is it about this terrifying presentation that continues to turn heads? Well, Psycho combined old-school charm and mystery with a bold and bewildering taste of contemporary thrills. It dared to dabble in deviance, to push the boundaries of on-screen sexuality and violence, combining a new breed of horror (it was, essentially, the birth of the slasher) with surreal melodrama. These were the final days of the pesky Motion Picture Production Code, and Hitchcock was the first to test the waters and to deliver what he thought acceptable for a 1960s audience.

Marion Crane (Leigh), wearing only a brassiere and a skirt, swaps fantasies with her divorced lover following a lunchtime tryst in a sleazy, Phoenix hotel room.

In the opening scene, Marion Crane (Leigh), wearing only a brassiere and a skirt, swaps fantasies with her divorced lover, Sam Loomis (John Gavin), following a lunchtime tryst in a sleazy, Phoenix hotel room. You wouldn’t get away with that carry-on in the 1950s. Likewise, Psycho was one of the first films to feature a close-up shot of a flushing toilet. Revolutionary times, indeed.

Of course, Hitchcock’s masterpiece was a collaborative effort. How might it stand if Anthony Perkins (Norman Bates), whose provocative portrayal went above and beyond the remits and restrictions of screen acting, had turned down the lead role? Remove Bernard Herrmann’s tantalising score (Hitchcock originally wanted no music for the shower scene) and you risk ruining the scariest sequence in 20th century horror. Better still, screenwriter Joseph Stefano had an enormous amount of fun exploring the identities and idiosyncrasies of Psycho’s key players.

It isn’t just Norman who has lost the plot — everyone in this beguiling slice of historic horror eventually shows signs of sociopathic behaviour. Think of the smirk on Marion Crane’s face as she heads for California. For the briefest of moments, she allows herself to enjoy the fact that her crime (stealing $40k from a client) will have dire consequences for her estate agent boss.

Think of Sam who, after dwelling on his failed marriage, almost loses himself to his rage in that aforementioned hotel room. And then there’s Milton Arbogast (Martin Balsam), the private investigator after Marion, who has no problem accusing innocent folks of a crime they didn’t commit. When, eventually, he falls victim to Bates’s madness, we realise that he is just a scared old man.

Nobody here is perfect. Nobody is who they say they are. Everyone is running from something. Of course, the maniacal murderer who butchers Marion Crane in the shower is probably the worst of them — but you knew that already. Often copied but never equalled, Psycho is as complex and as frightening a picture now as it was 60 years ago. It is the perfect horror.