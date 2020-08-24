Love Island’s Ovie Soko to explore reality TV stardom in BBC documentary

Love Island’s Ovie Soko will explore the consequences of reality TV stardom in a BBC documentary.

The 6ft 7in basketball player shot to fame in the 2019 series of the ITV2 show.

Ovie: Life After Reality TV will see the 29-year-old “at a crossroads as he attempts to decide on the next chapter in his life”.

He must decide “whether to use his celebrity status and reality TV fame to build a new career, or go back to his first love of playing top-class basketball”.

In the BBC Three documentary, Soko speaks to those who believe there is a dark side to the reality TV business and a price to pay.

They include Mario Falcone, from The Only Way Is Essex, who has “now turned his back on the industry”.

He also talks to people, such as I’m A Celebrity… winner Vicky Pattison, who have made a success of the exposure.

“Ovie decides to find out more about the reality business – can he make it work for him or will it chew him up and spit him out?,” the BBC said.

The documentary comes after growing scrutiny into the aftercare offered to reality TV show participants, following the deaths of former Love Island contestants Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis, as well as The Jeremy Kyle Show guest Steve Dymond.