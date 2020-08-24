Bruno Tonioli: This year’s Strictly Come Dancing will favour the better dancers

The flamboyant judge, 64, will be absent from the Saturday night judging panel when the show returns, as he is in the US for Dancing With The Stars.

Monday, August 24, 2020
Sherna Noah, PA Senior Entertainment Correspondent

Bruno Tonioli says this year’s Strictly Come Dancing has a “pretty good line-up”.

But he told The Sun that talented dancers will shine on the new BBC series.

“This year will favour the better dancers because the focus is entirely on them as there won’t be the same level of big production and 25 people dancing alongside them,” he said.

And he added: “I know already they have a pretty good line-up.”

Tonioli also told the newspaper that he is embracing grey hair, having stopped dyeing his locks in lockdown.

“I feel liberated and I’ve had a lot of compliments,” he said.

The judge will debut his grey hair when he is involved remotely in the Sunday night Strictly results show.

And he quipped: “Myself and George Clooney are now practically twins.”

Tonioli will return to Strictly full-time towards the end of the series, once his US commitments are over.

