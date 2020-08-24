Five TV shows for the week ahead: Gripping new British drama, and Ken Burns' history of country music

- BBC One, 9pm
- RTÉ One, 11.10pm
- RTÉ One, 9.35pm
- Sky Atlantic, 9pm
- Virgin One, 9pm
A Suitable Boy
If you’ve been accustomed to the Sunday night instalments of the drama series, be aware of the scheduling tweak that has the final episode tonight.
Country Music
Ken Burns has previously impressed with his documentaries on the Vietnam War and other subjects.
In this series, he traces the history of a genre with plenty Irish influences.
I, Tonya
Margot Robbie stars in an excellent film on the life of figure skater Tonya Harding and her downfall when her rival was attacked.
I Hate Suzie
A frenetic double-bill of episodes kicks off a new series starring Billie Piper as a former pop star who discovers photos have been hacked from her phone.
Concert4Cancer
A fundraiser for the Marie Keating Foundation features music from charity founder Ronan Keating, as well as the likes of Gary Barlow and Nathan Carter.
one minute ago
8 minutes ago
20 minutes ago
22 minutes ago
The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.Sign up
Your Irish Examiner delivered to your doorSubscribe today