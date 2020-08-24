Five TV shows for the week ahead: Gripping new British drama, and Ken Burns' history of country music

1|monday|

A Suitable Boy

If you’ve been accustomed to the Sunday night instalments of the drama series, be aware of the scheduling tweak that has the final episode tonight.

BBC One, 9pm

2|tuesday|

Country Music

Ken Burns has previously impressed with his documentaries on the Vietnam War and other subjects.

In this series, he traces the history of a genre with plenty Irish influences.

RTÉ One, 11.10pm

3 |wednesday|

I, Tonya

Margot Robbie stars in an excellent film on the life of figure skater Tonya Harding and her downfall when her rival was attacked.

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

4|thursday|

I Hate Suzie

A frenetic double-bill of episodes kicks off a new series starring Billie Piper as a former pop star who discovers photos have been hacked from her phone.

Sky Atlantic, 9pm

5 |friday|

Concert4Cancer

A fundraiser for the Marie Keating Foundation features music from charity founder Ronan Keating, as well as the likes of Gary Barlow and Nathan Carter.

Virgin One, 9pm