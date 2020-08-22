The Rose of Tralee is cancelled - but Daithi O Se is still celebrating a decade at the Dome in an RTÉ special

It was at 4.30 in the morning in a hotel in Portland, Maine that Dáithí Ó Sé learned that his life was about to change.

“I was in America filming with TG4 when the call came through that I had got the Rose of Tralee,” Ó Sé (44) recalls. “They said, ‘the gig is yours’. I couldn’t tell anyone because the rest of the crew was asleep. I was in my room jumping around the place.”

Ó Sé took over as host of the Rose from Ray D’Arcy in 2010. It was more than just another gig for the presenter.

He grew up in Feothanach on the Dingle Peninsula and made his first visit to Tralee for the Rose as a wide-eyed 18-year-old. He understands it’s more than just a competition or a TV show – that it means the world, economically and otherwise, to Kerry.

“I remember landing in Tralee and going around in the opening parade,” he recalls of his first year as face of the ceremony. “Nobody was talking about how many would watch or about Gaybo [the original-of-the-Rose-compering species]. And I thought they would be. Instead, they were saying, ‘you’re the first Kerryman to do it’. That was really heart-warming.”

Daithi Ó Sé should be marking 10 years as MC at the Rose of Tralee.

This year, however, Ó Sé will have to find another way of occupying himself come the end of August. For obvious reasons, the 2020 Rose has been cancelled. By way of acknowledging that it has been a bad year for the Roses RTÉ has put together a documentary, Dáithí's Decade of Roses, in which Ó Sé reflects on his favourite memories after a decade at the podium.

Do any loom especially large?

“Well, one would be the New Orleans Rose,” he says. “That definitely sticks out. The guy proposed to her in front of the entire country.”

In 2013, New Orleans Rose Molly Molloy Gambel was on stage at the Dome in Tralee when her boyfriend, Kyle Catlett, came out and went down on one knee, the better to pop the question. They would indeed marry. But this was not quite the fairytale moment Kyle may have anticipated.

“No, no, no, no, no, no….please get up,” Gambel exhaled, as he proffered the ring. “Yes,” she eventually added, though her body language suggested that what she really wanted was for the floor to open and swallow her (or, preferably, Kyle).

Another Ó Sé favourite was last year when some 2FM presenters dared him to wear “kinky” boots on stage. He agreed, provided a sufficient sum was raised for charity. “It turned out that €50,000 was raised. So I did it.”

Still, Ó Sé tries not to make the Rose of Tralee about him. His role is to be a facilitator, he believes. The focus should be on the contestants, not on the guy in the tuxedo standing alongside. He is there to provide the Roses an opportunity to express themselves. If people are talking about him, rather than them, something has gone amiss.

“My main job really is to ensure that the Rose goes on stage and is happy on stage. And that when she comes off she is happy. That she makes all the points she wants to. That’s the main thing. You can blow it up all you want. Really, I’m the least important person there."

Dublin Rose Laura Vines’ dog Penny gives Daithi Ó Sé a high five onstage at the Festival Dome.

Ó Sé is the second youngest of five children of writer Maidhc Ó Sé and wife Kathleen. He grew up speaking Irish and qualified as a secondary school teacher after studying at Mary Immaculate College in Limerick. His was a peripatetic route to television.

After college he variously worked as a bouncer, ferry driver around the Blasket Islands and even as a ringmaster with Duffy’s circus. He joined TG4 in 1999 as a continuity announcer and weather presenter. His big break came in 2004 when he hosted dating show Cleamhnas.

After that he was off to the races. He has been a household name since 2012 and the advent of the Today show, broadcast from RTÉ Cork with Maura Derrane.

Ever since the Lovely Girls episode of Father Ted, the Rose of Tralee has, for its part, been variously mocked or criticised as behind the times. Ó Sé feels that it has changed as Ireland has modernised, and that it does an effective job holding up a mirror the country in which we live today.

“If you took a Rose from the Eighties and put her in the show in 2021, she’d stand out a mile,” he says. “I always think the Rose of Tralee is a good benchmark for what is happening in Irish society and women in Irish society at that time.

“If you went back to the Seventies, you would have had lots of teachers, maybe some air hostesses, some nurses. Last year, you are talking about doctors, civil engineers, occupational therapists as well as [teachers and nurses]. And if you look at 2014 – Maria Walsh, who won the Rose of Tralee, happened to be gay [and is presently a Fine Gael MEP]. Can you name another event that portrays Irish woman of the time, as the Rose of Tralee [does]?.”

Dáithí Ó Sé's 'license to thrill' at an RTÉ Rose of Tralee launch in Malahide Castle

Ó Sé has been busy with his day job fronting the Today with Derrane. His connection to the Rose, meanwhile, is personal as well as professional. He was involved for years with the Kerry Rose contest. It was through this link that in 2008 he met New Jersey Rose Rita Talty. They married in 2012 and live south of Galway City with their son, Mícheál Óg.

“We started going out before I hosted the first one,” he says. “It gives you a good insight, being able to speak to someone who has been there.”

He didn’t have even a twinkle of doubt when asked if he was open to presenting the Rose. “I remember being called to a meeting in Dublin with the head of entertainment, who was then a man named Eddie Doyle. He wanted to know would I be interested and I said, ‘yes, of course’. I told him why I felt I should get the gig. And then I was in America, when I received the call.”

Hosting the Rose requires a skill set distinct from his TV duties. But his experiences working with live audiences have prepared him he feels.

“I do a lot of MC work at the weekend – you’re on stage in front of a big crowd. The thing is that down in the Dome, they’re on your side. You have everyone’s backing. They’re shouting their support for the Roses and also for you. It’s a unique situation. You feed off that.”

How has he fared through the lockdown? “I’ve been lucky enough to have been working. They gave us an extra couple of weeks on the Today show, which kept me going into early June.” He doesn’t mind the stillness. His routine is normally so packed that the quiet comes as a striking contrast.

“If you sit in a car for four hours a day [to drive to the studio] and sit in a studio for the rest, well I’m quite happy to spend some time at home,” he says. “If I wasn’t working it would be different, I think.”

Dáithí's Decade of Roses airs on RTÉ One Monday, August 24 at 9.30pm.