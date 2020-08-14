Friday's TV highlights: Barcelona v Bayern, and the women who back Trump

Unreported World

Channel 4, 7.30pm ' Trump's Housewives' meets some of the women who are part of a movement to support the current US president, along the way fighting against feminism and promoting the traditional role of women in the home.

Friday night movies

The Inbetweeners Movie Channel 4, 10pm It's a bit flabbier than the average TV episode, but the lads' summer sojourn to Crete still provides plenty laughs.

Documentary

Axel – The Munster Rugby European Odyssey TG4, 10.15pm A documentary on the late Anthony Foley and the Irish province's glory days in Europe that he was often a part of.

Sport

The third of the Champions League quarter-finals features the mouth-watering clash of Barcelona v Bayern Munich (RTÉ2, ko 8pm). Airtricity League games streaming on WatchLOI include Dundalk v Waterford (ko 5.45pm) and Cork City v Sligo Rovers (ko 7.45pm).