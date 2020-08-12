Wednesday's TV Highlights: Weight-loss advice, the female Ghostbusters, and a Champions League quarter-final

Wednesday's TV Highlights: Weight-loss advice, the female Ghostbusters, and a Champions League quarter-final
21 DAY DIET. L-R DR MICHAEL MOSLEY, SHARIKA YUEN, KATIE HOLMES, CURTIS PERRIMAN, TRACEY EDMONDS AND ADRIAN VIEYRA.
Wednesday, August 12, 2020 - 09:20 AM
Des O’Driscoll

Sport 

The first of the Champions League quarter-finals features Atalanta v PSG (RTÉ2, ko 8pm) from Lisbon. 

In Sheffield, the first sessions of the semi-finals from World Championship Snooker on BBC Two feature Kyren Wilson v Anthony McGill (1pm), and Ronnie O'Sullivan v Mark Selby (7pm).

How to Lose a Stone in 21 Days 

Channel 4, 9pm 

Michael Mosley's volunteers are into week two of their low-calorie diet, and some are finding it very difficult. Tempers begin to fray.

Ghostbusters 

RTÉ One, 9.35pm 

The female-led version was never going to match the original, but it does provide enough harmless fun to merit a viewing. Surprisingly, there are plenty of people who haven't seen it yet, as a mass stay-away on its release in 2016 meant the studio reportedly lost over $100m.

