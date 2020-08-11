Fair City set to return in early September

RTÉ has confirmed that Fair City will return in early September.

The broadcaster said that production has resumed with new safety procedures and systems in place.

Filming of the show was shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic, meaning the last episode aired of Fair City was back on April 12.

RTÉ said that viewers “will see new stories and dramas unfold as the programme will reflect life in Ireland with Covid-19”.

Brigie De Courcy, executive producer on the show, said the Fair City team were “delighted to get back to telling stories”.

She told RTÉ: “It has been our priority that these systems were in place before committing to a return date so that we could protect the health and well-being of our actors, writers, directors and crew.

"We have been eager to get back to production, but the priority was the health and safety of the whole team.

“Everyone is delighted that we are now in a position to get back to telling stories and bringing fun and chaos back to Carrigstown."

She added to some planned storylines had to be shelved due to social distancing guidelines.

"We had a wonderful court case, we had a huge christening and a very exciting new romance,” she told RTÉ.

"Everything was parked for safety reasons.

"So we have come in with a new story completely. But we’ll come back to those episodes as soon as we can.

"Those stories were so exciting, we want to get back to them, but it might be six or eight months before we do.”