Tuesday's TV Highlights: The excellent first series of Shameless gets a re-run, and Wolves are in European action

Anne-Marie Duff and James McAvoy in Shameless destv
Tuesday, August 11, 2020 - 09:30 AM
Des O’Driscoll

Cuba: Castro vs. the World

BBC Two, 9pm 

The concluding episode of this two-part series looks at the trouble faced by the Castro regime after the collapse of the Soviet Union. Without the support of the Soviets, inhabitants of the island were plunged into further poverty and some could barely find enough to eat. Many decided to exit for Florida, often attempting the dangerous crossing on inflated tyre-tubes. Bill Clinton is among those sharing memories of the era, as the show moves through the years with tales of alliance with Venezuela, the accession of Raul Castro, and how the softening of relationships in the Obama era was reversed with the arrival of Trump.

Shameless 

Channel 4, 10pm 

Though the reputation of this show suffered a decline in later series, this repeat of the first season from 2004 is well worth catching. Anne-Marie Duff plays the sister who has to juggle a very dysfunctional family with an unexpected relationship with smoothie Steve (James McAvoy).

Sport 

Another two Europa League quarter-finals: Wolves v Sevilla (Virgin Two) and Shakhtar vs Basel (Virgin Sport). Both games kick off at 8pm.

