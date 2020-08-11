Sam Fender kicks off what promoters say will be world’s first socially-distanced gig

Sam Fender kicks off what promoters say will be world’s first socially-distanced gig
fender
Tuesday, August 11, 2020 - 06:42 AM
Tom Wilkinson, PA

An audience of 2,500 fans will cheer for their hero Sam Fender at what the promoters say will be the world’s first socially-distanced gig on Tuesday evening.

The 26-year-old number one singer songwriter is playing a home-town concert at Newcastle’s Gosforth Park, the UK’s first music event of its kind since coronavirus restrictions were introduced in March.

The pop-up venue, named the Virgin Money Unity Arena, will see fans in groups of up to five watch the concert on 500 separate raised metal platforms.

Fender’s gigs on Tuesday and Thursday have sold out.

Other acts, music legend Van Morrison, The Libertines and Maximo Park will follow throughout August and into September.

Comedians Jimmy Carr and Bill Bailey will also play at the temporary arena.

Helen Page, group brand and marketing director at Virgin Money, commented: “We are delighted to play a part in bringing back live music events as we start to emerge from lockdown.

Sam Fender performing during the Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks 6 Television Centre, Wood Lane, London (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“This feels like a unique opportunity to celebrate music and all the wonderful emotions that come with experiencing it live alongside other music fans.”

Promoters SD Concerts said the safety of the audience will be protected, with each viewing platform having its own table, chairs and fridge.

People from the same household will arrive at the venue, park up them enjoy the concert from their own private area.

More in this section

BBC Jazz Awards - London Ex-Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman’s band archives to go on sale
Line of Duty Season Five Photocall - London Martin Compston: New Line Of Duty series hopefully finished by Christmas
Manchester United v LASK - UEFA Europa League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Old Trafford Monday's TV highlights: United in action in Europe and a visit with King Nidge
fenderplace: ukplace: north east

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices