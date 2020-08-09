Five TV shows for the week ahead: Relive the Shameless glory years 

1 |monday| Love/Hate

Arise King Nidge. The final episode of series two has Tom Vaughan-Lawlor's character taking over the gang following John Boy's funeral.

* RTÉ One, 10.55pm

2|tuesday| Shameless

Though the reputation of this show suffered with shoddy later series, this repeat of the first season from 2004 is well worth catching.

* Channel 4, 10pm

3 |wednesday| Ghostbusters

The female-led version was never going to match the original, but it does provide enough harmless fun to merit a viewing.

* RTÉ One, 9.35pm

4|thursday| Passing It On: Ballymun Kickhams

Documentary on the GAA club that provides all sorts of important outlets in an area that's often in the headlines for the wrong reasons.

* RTÉ One, 10.10pm

5 |friday| The Inbetweeners Movie

It's a bit flabbier than the average TV episode, but the lads' summer sojourn to Crete still provides plenty laughs.

* Channel 4, 10pm