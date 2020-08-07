Lily James and Armie Hammer in first look pictures from Rebecca adaptation

Lily James and Armie Hammer in first look pictures from Rebecca adaptation
Rebecca
Friday, August 07, 2020 - 13:56 PM
Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Lily James and Armie Hammer look into each other’s eyes in first look images from the new adaptation of Daphne du Maurier’s classic novel Rebecca.

The film, directed by Ben Wheatley, stars James as a young newlywed following a whirlwind romance in Monte Carlo with widower Maxim de Winter (Hammer).

Armie Hammer as Maxim de Winter and Lily James as Mrs. de Winter (Kerry Brown/Netflix/PA)

The couple arrive at his imposing family estate, Manderley, on the windswept English coast but the recent bride finds herself battling the shadow of his first wife, the elegant Rebecca.

Long after her death, her legacy lives on in the house, kept alive by Manderley’s sinister housekeeper Mrs Danvers, played by Kristin Scott Thomas.

Lily James as Mrs de Winter and Kristin Scott Thomas as Mrs Danvers (Kerry Brown/Netflix/PA)

The script has been adapted from the 1938 gothic novel by Jane Goldman and Joe Shrapnel & Anna Waterhouse.

The film also stars Keeley Hawes, Ann Dowd, Sam Riley, Tom Goodman-Hill, Mark Lewis Jones, John Hollingworth and Bill Paterson.

(Kerry Brown/Netflix/PA)

It will be released on Netflix on October 21.

More in this section

2014 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals - California Ireland Baldwin celebrates six years free of eating disorders
Taylor Swift chart success Taylor Swift accuses Donald Trump of ‘blatant’ cheating and risking lives
RAPt employment services launch Russell Brand sparks controversy with analysis of the feminism of WAP video
rebeccaplace: uk

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices