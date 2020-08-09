Sunday TV highlights: Join Kathryn Thomas on her 'staycation' in Wexford

No Place Like Home

RTÉ One, 6.30pm

Kathryn Thomas begins a four-part 'staycation' series where she's taking a family holiday in Ireland with a campervan. They're in Wexford for episode one.

Gay Byrne's Late Late Moments

RTÉ One, 7pm

Clips from the archives include encounters with Billy Connolly, John B Keane and Bono.

Fleadh 2020

TG4, 9.30pm

The final episode of shows from this year's reconstituted Fleadh includes music from the event's chairperson Joe Connaire, as well as Lisa O'Neill, and the Glackin family.

Saving Mr Banks

BBC One, 10.30pm

The true story of how Walt Disney had a difficult time persuading PL Travers to allow a film adaptation of her book she had written named Mary Poppins. Stars Emma Thompson and Tom Hanks.

Shane MacGowan: Live at Montreux

TG4, 11.30pm

This concert from Switzerland in 1995 did feature some tracks from his days with The Pogues, including 'If I Should Fall From Grace With God', and 'The Irish Rover'.