Sunday TV highlights: Join Kathryn Thomas on her 'staycation' in Wexford

RTÉ One, 6.30pm
Kathryn Thomas begins a four-part 'staycation' series where she's taking a family holiday in Ireland with a campervan. They're in Wexford for episode one.
RTÉ One, 7pm
Clips from the archives include encounters with Billy Connolly, John B Keane and Bono.
TG4, 9.30pm
The final episode of shows from this year's reconstituted Fleadh includes music from the event's chairperson Joe Connaire, as well as Lisa O'Neill, and the Glackin family.
BBC One, 10.30pm
The true story of how Walt Disney had a difficult time persuading PL Travers to allow a film adaptation of her book she had written named Mary Poppins. Stars Emma Thompson and Tom Hanks.
TG4, 11.30pm
This concert from Switzerland in 1995 did feature some tracks from his days with The Pogues, including 'If I Should Fall From Grace With God', and 'The Irish Rover'.