Thursday TV highlights: Sport from Meath to Europe and Celeb MasterChef

Wolves are in European action, and there's also a look at the fascinating character that is Séan Boylan.

Celebrity MasterChef: A Recipe for Success

John Torode and Gregg Wallace take a walk down memory lane tonight. Picture: PA Photo/BBC/Shine TV

BBC One, 8pm

John Torode and Gregg Wallace present a greatest hits series looking back over the past 15 years of the show.

First up are some of the triumphs and disasters from the early rounds.

Séan

Meath manager Sean Boylan celebrates the 1999 All Ireland football semi-final with his family. Picture: INPHO/Tom Honan

RTÉ One, 10.10pm

Documentary on former Meath football manager Séan Boylan, a man who also works as a traditional herbalist.

Sport

There are several games from the Europa League Round of 16 on Virgin Sport and other channels, including Bayer Leverkusen v Rangers (ko 5.55pm); Sevilla v Roma (ko 5.55pm); and Wolves v Olympiakos (Virgin Two, ko 8pm).