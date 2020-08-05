Shirley Bassey to release first new album in five years

Shirley Bassey is to release her first new album in more than five years to celebrate her 70-year career in showbiz, in a deal with Decca Records.

The record is being described as a “grand finale” and will be dedicated to her fans.

It will include both brand new material written especially for the 83-year-old, as well as tracks chosen to reflect her life and career, during which she has released 70 albums and sold nearly 140 million records.

Dame Shirley Bassey places her hands in her handprints in a bronze plaque in the Square of Fame at the SSE Arena Wembley (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Dame Shirley said: “My new album is a celebration of 70 years in showbiz – 70 years of support from my fans and 70 years of music!

“I’ve trodden the boards of many stages and kicked up many a diamante heel!

“The songs I have chosen all feel very personal and connected to my life. I hope they will do the same for my fans.”

The recording is taking place in London, Prague, Monaco and the South of France, with the crew operating under relevant travel and recording restrictions.

Some of Dame Shirley’s biggest hits include the theme songs to the James Bond films Goldfinger, Diamonds Are Forever, and Moonraker.

Dame Shirley Bassey on stage (Yui Mok/PA)

Her last studio album was Hello Like Before, which was released by RCA in 2014.

Dame Shirley first started singing as a teenager in her native Wales, performing in pubs and clubs while also working in a factory.

She became the first Welsh singer to score a number one single, in January 1959, with As I Love You from the album The Bewitching Miss Bassey.

She was the first recipient of the Brit Award for best British female solo artist, in 1977, and the first musician to be awarded the Freedom of the City of Cardiff.

She was made a dame for her services to performing arts in 2000.

Tom Lewis, co-managing director of Decca Records, said: “Dame Shirley Bassey is a living legend and she is still at the peak of her powers. It is a total privilege for us to welcome her to Decca.

“Incredibly, her career started just after the birth of Rock and Roll. Every note she sings tells its own story of the adventures she has had, the legends she has encountered or the lives she has enriched.”

The new album will be released on Decca Records later this year.