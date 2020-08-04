Tuesday's TV highlights: Erotic tales in the new series of Little Birds; Castro's rise in Cuba

Erotic tales in the new series of Little Birds, and an account of Castro's rise in Cuba
Tuesday's TV highlights: Erotic tales in the new series of Little Birds; Castro's rise in Cuba
Ella McSweeney and Richard Curran will present Open for Business on RTÉ One . Picture: Tony Kinlan
Tuesday, August 04, 2020 - 09:03 AM
Des O’Driscoll

Open For Business

RTÉ One, 7pm

A look at how sections of the events and entertainment industry have been hit by Covid, and what the likes of musicians and small companies are doing to try and survive. Also, Tadhg Enright is in London to compare the response in the UK.

Cuba: Castro vs. The World 

BBC Two, 9pm 

Two-part documentary series on the little Caribbean island that became a major player in world affairs when Fidel Castro took over in 1959. Episode one takes in Castro's early years, the success of the revolution against Batista, as well as subsequent events such as Kennedy's disastrous Bay of Pigs operation, and the Cold War tensions around the missile crisis. Che Guevara also features strongly in this episode.

Little Birds

Sky Atlantic, 9pm

New series loosely based on the collection of erotic short stories by Anaïs Nin. 

The first episode is set in Tangier in the 1950s, where an American heiress becomes enthralled by a mysterious local man.

More in this section

Museum of Londoners Model Lily Cole reveals reason she nearly scrapped her book
Michelle Obama Podcast Corner: Tune into Michelle Obama and Joe Wicks 
pjimage (2).jpg Crowley's Music Centre: An iconic Cork shop 

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices