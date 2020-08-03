Monday's TV Highlights: A classic from the Coen brothers and a look at pregnancy during Covid

The Wizard of Oz

RTÉ One, 3.45pm

It may have been released in 1939 but Judy Garland and co still enchant in this timeless musical.

Exhibition on Screen

Sky Arts, 7pm

A documentary on David Hockney's two exhibitions at the Royal Academy in London in 2012 and 2016.

Panorama

BBC One, 7.30pm (NI, 8.30pm)

'Stacey Dooley and the Lockdown Babies' has the presenter in Bradford Royal Infirmary to chat to medical staff and pregnant women about how they're dealing with the threat of the virus.

O Brother, Where Art Thou?

TG4, 9.30pm

This comedy from 2000 was a bit of a Marmite affair, but the many yay-sayers would rate it among the Coen brothers' finest films. George Clooney and John Turturro star in a tale of escaped convicts in the deep south in the 1930s, while the soundtrack curated by T Bone Burnett sparked a mini-revival of bluegrass and related genres.