Monday's TV Highlights: A classic from the Coen brothers and a look at pregnancy during Covid

Will you be tuning in?
Stacey Dooley and the Lockdown Babies. Picture Shows: Stacey with mum Katie Mahon and dad Lee Jones Stacey Dooley - (C) Candour Productions - Photographer: Candour Productions
Monday, August 03, 2020 - 10:27 AM
Des O’Driscoll

The Wizard of Oz 

RTÉ One, 3.45pm 

It may have been released in 1939 but Judy Garland and co still enchant in this timeless musical.

Exhibition on Screen 

Sky Arts, 7pm 

A documentary on David Hockney's two exhibitions at the Royal Academy in London in 2012 and 2016.

Panorama 

BBC One, 7.30pm  (NI, 8.30pm) 

'Stacey Dooley and the Lockdown Babies' has the presenter in Bradford Royal Infirmary to chat to medical staff and pregnant women about how they're dealing with the threat of the virus.

O Brother, Where Art Thou?

TG4, 9.30pm 

This comedy from 2000 was a bit of a Marmite affair, but the many yay-sayers would rate it among the Coen brothers' finest films. George Clooney and John Turturro star in a tale of escaped convicts in the deep south in the 1930s, while the soundtrack curated by T Bone Burnett sparked a mini-revival of bluegrass and related genres.

Louise O'Neill

Lifestyle
