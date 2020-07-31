Bafta TV Awards: The winners list in full

Chernobyl, Stath Lets Flats and The End Of The F***ing World were among the winners at the first socially distanced Bafta TV Awards.

Richard Ayoade hosted for the first time while actor Idris Elba received the special award.

Host Richard Ayoade (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Here are the 2020 winners in full.

Leading actress – Glenda Jackson, Elizabeth Is Missing – BBC One

Leading actor – Jared Harris, Chernobyl – Sky Atlantic

Supporting actress – Naomi Ackie, The End Of The F***ing World – Channel 4

Supporting actor – Will Sharpe, Giri/Haji – BBC Two

Female performance in a comedy programme – Sian Clifford, Fleabag – BBC

Fleabag star Sian Clifford (Ian West/PA)

Male performance in a comedy programme – Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats – Channel 4

Drama series – The End Of The F***ing World – Channel 4

Single drama – The Left Behind – BBC Three

Mini-series – Chernobyl – Sky Atlantic

Entertainment performance – Mo Gilligan, The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan – Channel 4

Soap and continuing drama – Emmerdale – ITV

International – When They See Us – Netflix

Entertainment programme – Strictly Come Dancing – BBC One

Comedy entertainment programme – Taskmaster – Dave

Scripted comedy – Stath Lets Flats – Channel 4

Reality and constructed factual – Race Across The World – BBC Two

Features – The Misadventures Of Romesh Ranganathan – BBC Two

Must-see moment (voted for by the public) – Gavin And Stacey, Nessa proposes to Smithy – BBC One

Current affairs – Undercover: Inside China’s Digital Gulag (Exposure) – ITV

Single documentary – The Last Survivors – BBC Two

Factual series – Leaving Neverland – Channel 4

Specialist factual – Yorkshire Ripper Files: A Very British Crime Story – BBC Four

News coverage – Hong Kong Protests – Sky News

Sport – 2019 Rugby World Cup Final: England v South Africa – ITV

Live event – Blue Planet Live – BBC One

Short-form programme – Brain In Gear – BBC iPlayer

Special award – Idris Elba