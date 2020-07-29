Sarah Paulson plays psychiatric nurse in first look at Netflix drama Ratched

In the drama the actress plays Mildred Ratched, who works in a 1940s California hospital which carries out experiments on the brain.

Wednesday, July 29, 2020 - 19:00 PM
Tom Horton, PA

First-look images from new Netflix series Ratched show Sarah Paulson playing a psychiatric nurse.

(Netflix/PA)

The character was inspired by Nurse Ratched in the novel One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest.

The series is by American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan.

(Netflix/PA)

The series also stars Cynthia Nixon, Judy Davis, Sharon Stone, Jon Jon Briones and Finn Wittrock.

The series premieres on Netflix on September 18.

