Sarah Paulson plays psychiatric nurse in first look at Netflix drama Ratched

First-look images from new Netflix series Ratched show Sarah Paulson playing a psychiatric nurse.

In the drama the actress plays Mildred Ratched, who works in a 1940s California hospital which carries out experiments on the brain.

(Netflix/PA)

The character was inspired by Nurse Ratched in the novel One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest.

The series is by American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan.

(Netflix/PA)

The series also stars Cynthia Nixon, Judy Davis, Sharon Stone, Jon Jon Briones and Finn Wittrock.

The series premieres on Netflix on September 18.