Question of Taste: Graham Finn 

Graham Finn is a musician from Cork, but has been living in New York for a number of years.

He is currently involved in the resurrection of his old band, Emperor Of Ice Cream, and is also working on the High Leaves, a new project with Ken Griffin of Rollerskate Skinny fame.

Best recent book:

Night Boat to Tangier by Kevin Barry. His use of the colloquial mixed with vivid imagery is a tonic for the soul Best recent film:

Not too much happening in the cinemas these days, but Parasite was a fantastic film from the recent crop that I enjoyed immensely

Best recent show/gig you’ve seen (in pre covid era):

I was lucky to see Lankum and The Murder Capital in NY the week before it all shut down. Two unbelievable Irish acts smashing it in the US.

Best piece of music you’ve been listening to lately (new or old):

Big fan of the new Khruangbin record and I find myself coming back to Max Richter's Tiny Desk Concert again and again. Sublime.

First-ever piece of music or art that really moved you:

I remember being dumped as a very young man and hearing 'Sibeling' by Depeche Mode.

It was a combination of the sadness and the melancholy of the tune, but it was the first time I was brought to tears by music.

The best gig or show you've ever seen (if you had to pick one!):

The Cure played Beacon Theatre in NY about 10 years ago. They played their first three albums straight through, then all the b-sides and all the singles up to 1985.

All played on period-specific equipment. It was just mind blowing.

So many other great shows in my life (Sonic Youth & Nirvana in Sir Henry’s to name one), but that was something special.

Tell us about your TV viewing:

I've been binge-watching some classic shows through lockdown.

The Sopranos, The Wire and Mad Men have all been done. I have a a soft spot for The Detectorists and Gone Fishing with Mortimer and Whitehouse. Bliss.

Radio listening and/or podcasts:

WFMU and NPR radio stateside, but partial to some BBC Radio 6, especially Cillian Murphy’s show. From Ireland, I’m a big fan of Dan Hegarty, Donal Dineen and John Kelly.

I listen regularly to The Blindboy Podcast too, and also Broken Record with Malcolm Gladwell and Rick Rubin.

You're curating your dream festival – which three artists are on the bill, living or dead?

Tom Waits, Ennio Morricone, Aphex Twin.

You can portal back to any cultural event or music era – where, when, and why?

The Stax Revue tour of the UK in 1967.

What a sound, and what a lineup. Booker T & The MGs as the band, with Eddie Floyd, Sam & Dave, and Otis Redding all performing. That’s one hot show!!

You are king of the music biz for a day – what's your first decree?

Pay artists properly and fairly.