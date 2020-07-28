Coronavirus has made things difficult for new musicians, says rapper Tinie Tempah

Tinie Tempah has said coronavirus has made it difficult for musicians who are just starting out in the industry to establish themselves.

The rapper said that not being able to perform live could present problems for emerging artists who were planning to tour new material.

He added that he hopes the appeal of live music does not diminish among younger fans.

Tinie Tempah has spoken about how coronavirus has affected emerging musicians (Ian West/PA)

Tempah told the PA news agency: “When I think of new musicians trying to establish themselves, I think not being able to do gigs is a real bummer as a musician, especially if you are the sort of musician that likes being out in front of people or you are a band that likes to play your music out.”

Covid-19 restrictions are a “big blow” to emerging artists who had been planning to take new music on the road, he added.

Tempah said he hopes the art of performing live does not get lost and that future generations continue seeing musicians in the flesh.

“I’m just hoping that people like us, we are not telling our kids and grandkids ‘There was a time when you could come and see Tinie or Stormzy or Dutchavelli or Coldplay or whoever … you could see them live’.

“And our grandkids would be like ‘What? We just press a screen and they pop up and they perform whatever song we want them to’.”

“I hope we’re not in that reality in the future.”

It is important to be able to come together and “celebrate ourselves, culture and life”, he added.

Tinie Tempah has collaborated with Burger King (Matt Crossick/PA)

Tempah added that while coronavirus presents some challenges to musicians, the internet also allows them to engage with fans in a multitude of other ways.

“For an artist in this time, there are more platforms than ever to be able to get your music heard and to be able to do interactive, fun, dynamic things and there are more income streams than ever.”

Social media and new platforms give new musicians opportunities, he said, adding: “I think we are going to see a few real geniuses in this time who are going to come up with some incredible ways of doing things.”

We STILL can’t believe you made a song about Whoppers without us tbh... https://t.co/Fhh8xX0eUI — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) July 24, 2020

The rapper has collaborated with Burger King to perform a version of his song Whoppa for UK customers, who will be able to see the digital performance on their phones when they purchase a burger.