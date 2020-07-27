Waterford's Declan de Barra to executive-produce prequel series for Netflix hit 'The Witcher'

Waterford's Declan de Barra to executive-produce prequel series for Netflix hit 'The Witcher'
Declan DeBarra, Waterford, Netflix, The Witcher
Monday, July 27, 2020 - 15:32 PM
Digital Desk staff

The Witcher: Blood Origin, a limited series that comprises part of The Witcher fantasy-fiction 'universe' of books, television and videogames, sees Déise man Declan de Barra installed as executive producer and showrunner.

Set in an elven world 1200 years, before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time - the origin of the very first Witcher, and the events that lead to the series' pivotal “conjunction of the spheres,” when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.

Speaking on the announcement, de Barra cited his existing passion for the series, and a desire to expand on aspects of its lore.

“As a lifelong fan of fantasy, I am beyond excited to tell the story of The Witcher: Blood Origin. 

"A question has been burning in my mind ever since I first read The Witcher books - what was the Elven world really like before the cataclysmic arrival of the humans?

"I've always been fascinated by the rise and fall of civilizations, how science, discovery, and culture flourish right before that fall. How vast swathes of knowledge are lost forever in such a short time, often compounded by colonization and a rewriting of history, leaving only fragments of a civilization’s true story behind.

"The Witcher: Blood Origin will tell the tale of the Elven civilization before its fall, and most importantly reveal the forgotten history of the very first Witcher.”

Executive producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, is enthused about the partnership. 

“I am so thrilled to collaborate with Declan and the Netflix team on The Witcher: Blood Origin. It’s an exciting challenge to explore and expand The Witcher universe created by Andrzej Sapkowski, and we can’t wait to introduce fans to new characters and an original story that will enrich our magical, mythical world even more.” 

Author of the original fantasy book series, and executive producer of the extended media franchise, Andrzej Sapkowski, speaks of the series' ongoing expansion. 

“It is exciting that the world of Witcher - as planned in the very beginning - is expanding. I hope it will bring more fans to the world of my books.” 

The Witcher: Blood Origin will shoot in the UK, ahead of a release date to be announced.

Read More

Monday's TV highlights: Strange case of the serial killer who never was

More in this section

Sentebale Audi Concert 2019 - London David Harewood: The UK's television & film industry is 'not here' to support Black actors
Peter Green death Jeremy Spencer remembers Fleetwood Mac’s Peter Green: ‘I owe him a lot’
The Confessions Of Thomas Quick Monday's TV highlights: Strange case of the serial killer who never was

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices