Friday's TV highlights: Young Offenders and Miriam Margolyes

Friday's TV highlights: Young Offenders and Miriam Margolyes
The Young Offenders.Photo: PA Photo/ BBC/Vico Films/Miki Barlok. 
Friday, July 24, 2020 - 07:43 AM
Des O’Driscoll

Miriam Margolyes: Almost Australian

BBC Two, 9pm

The affable actress begins a new travel series in Australia, beginning in Bondi and taking a 10,000km drive around the country.

Rodney P’s Jazz Funk 

BBC Four, 9pm

A long-overdue history of the brilliant British music scene of the late 1970s and early '80s that spawned acts such as Imagination and Loose Ends, and ensured later UK pop bands often had a decent groove running through their songs.

The Young Offenders 

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

The Cork rogues are back with a baby in hand for a third season. Episode one features a dodgy caper involving Billy Murphy.

Sport 

Action from the Limerick hurling championship features Kilmallock v Na Piarsaigh (TG4, throw-in 7.30pm).

Read More

Boys are back in town - The Young Offenders return

More in this section

Disney's Mulan European Premiere - London Disney postpones Mulan release date indefinitely amid coronavirus surge
tv boyle.jpg Thursday's TV highlights: Other Voices and Frankie Boyle Live
36233_1_articlelarge_bn-981246_a973cbd072e94cecafe6d992fd0073d6 A Light That Never Goes Out: Keelin Shanley’s memoir to be published posthumously

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices