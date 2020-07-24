Friday's TV highlights: Young Offenders and Miriam Margolyes

Miriam Margolyes: Almost Australian

BBC Two, 9pm

The affable actress begins a new travel series in Australia, beginning in Bondi and taking a 10,000km drive around the country.

Rodney P’s Jazz Funk

BBC Four, 9pm

A long-overdue history of the brilliant British music scene of the late 1970s and early '80s that spawned acts such as Imagination and Loose Ends, and ensured later UK pop bands often had a decent groove running through their songs.

The Young Offenders

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

The Cork rogues are back with a baby in hand for a third season. Episode one features a dodgy caper involving Billy Murphy.

Sport

Action from the Limerick hurling championship features Kilmallock v Na Piarsaigh (TG4, throw-in 7.30pm).