Live at the Drive-In gig series cancelled

The Live at the Drive-In series of concerts, scheduled for outdoor venues around the country, has been cancelled, citing the delayed rollout of economic resumption measures after the Covid-19 restrictions.

Homegrown pop-rock outfits like Gavin James, Aslan and Hermitage Green were due to perform dates in Cork, Limerick, Kilkenny and Waterford as part of the series.

Speaking to social media followers via Twitter, James addressed today's cancellations and the circumstances that brought them about.

Ticket-holders would have watched the concerts from within their cars at the outdoor venues, with movement restricted to onsite toilets, and no socialisation outside of cars allowed.

The series' organisers say it can no longer go ahead as planned, due to government guidelines and full refunds will be made available.