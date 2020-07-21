Live at the Drive-In gig series cancelled

Live at the Drive-In gig series cancelled
Gavin James on stage at Musgrave Park, Cork.Picture: Jim Coughlan.
Tuesday, July 21, 2020 - 15:17 PM
Digital Desk staff

The Live at the Drive-In series of concerts, scheduled for outdoor venues around the country, has been cancelled, citing the delayed rollout of economic resumption measures after the Covid-19 restrictions.

Homegrown pop-rock outfits like Gavin James, Aslan and Hermitage Green were due to perform dates in Cork, Limerick, Kilkenny and Waterford as part of the series.

Speaking to social media followers via Twitter, James addressed today's cancellations and the circumstances that brought them about.

Ticket-holders would have watched the concerts from within their cars at the outdoor venues, with movement restricted to onsite toilets, and no socialisation outside of cars allowed.

The series' organisers say it can no longer go ahead as planned, due to government guidelines and full refunds will be made available.

Read More

Tom Dunne's Music & Me: All hail the showbands' legacy

More in this section

Open-for-Business-1.jpg.jpg Tuesday's TV highlights: Ireland tries to get back Open for Business after Covid-19 shutdown
1d1b8cfe-647d-4239-9579-eb9441562646.png Author Josephine Cox dies aged 82
Lana Del Rey in Q Magazine Q Magazine to close after 34 years
#covid-19

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices