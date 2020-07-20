Monday TV Highlights: The Truman Show and Love/Hate with a whole load of sport

Panorama

BBC One, 7.30pm (NI 8.30pm)

It's probably still a bit early to be deciding which countries' took the best approach to the Covid crisis, but huge questions have already been raised about the UK's early inclinations towards herd immunity. Dr Faye Kirkland looks at the pitfalls of the alternative approach to lockdown.

Love Island: All The Dramz

Virgin One, 9pm

If you're missing your summer fix of Love Island, perhaps you'll be interested in again seeing some of the more dramatic moments of the past few years.

Once Upon A Time In Iraq

BBC Two, 9pm

Episode two of the five-part documentary series hears from American soldier, Lt Col Nate Sassaman, who won a medal for saving one of his men during an ambush, and subsequently killed the Iraqis who attacked them. His blossoming military career was eventually derailed when some of his men were accused of abusing Iraqi civilians. Here, he talks about the dark places he went to during his time as part of the invasion force. We also hear from Alaa Adel, who recalls how as a 12-year-old, she was left seriously disfigured by shrapnel from an insurgent bomb.

The Truman Show

TG4, 9.30pm

This 1998 offering is probably a slower watch than you remember, but Jim Carrey is superb in a film that offered an early glimpse of what reality TV could become.

Love/Hate

RTÉ One, 10.10pm

Episode two of series three has Nidge planting a pipe bomb that will come back to haunt him in later series.

Sport

There are three Premier League games on offer this evening, with Irish players involved in each of them: Brighton v Newcastle (Sky One, ko 6pm), Sheffield United v Everton (Premier Sports, ko 6pm), Wolves v Crystal Palace (BT Sport, 8pm).