Five TV shows for the week ahead 

1 |monday|
Love/Hate
Episode two of series three has Nidge planting a pipe bomb that will have repercussions for him far down the road.
RTÉ One, 10.10pm
2|tuesday|
The Victim
Decent four-part BBC thriller about the trial of a mother who is accused of making public the name and address of a man she believes killed her son.
Tuesday, RTÉ One, 10.10pm
3 |wednesday|
Being Frank: the Chris Sievey Story
Sky Arts, 10pm
Documentary on the Manchester man best known for his alter ego, featuring the papier-mache head of Frank Sidebottom.
4|thursday| Other Voices: Courage
Includes recently-recorded sets from The Murder Capital, Neil Hannon and Cathy Davey.
RTÉ One, 11.30pm
5 |friday|
The Young Offenders
The Cork rogues are back with a baby in hand for a third season.
RTÉ One, 9.35pm