Five TV shows for the week ahead 

1 |monday|

Love/Hate

Episode two of series three has Nidge planting a pipe bomb that will have repercussions for him far down the road.

RTÉ One, 10.10pm

2|tuesday|

The Victim

Decent four-part BBC thriller about the trial of a mother who is accused of making public the name and address of a man she believes killed her son.

Tuesday, RTÉ One, 10.10pm

3 |wednesday|

Being Frank: the Chris Sievey Story

Sky Arts, 10pm

Documentary on the Manchester man best known for his alter ego, featuring the papier-mache head of Frank Sidebottom.

4|thursday| Other Voices: Courage

Includes recently-recorded sets from The Murder Capital, Neil Hannon and Cathy Davey.

RTÉ One, 11.30pm

5 |friday|

The Young Offenders

The Cork rogues are back with a baby in hand for a third season.

RTÉ One, 9.35pm