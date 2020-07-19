Five TV shows for the week ahead 

The Young Offenders return on Friday. 
Sunday, July 19, 2020 - 20:00 PM
Des O’Driscoll

1 |monday| 

Love/Hate

 Episode two of series three has Nidge planting a pipe bomb that will have repercussions for him far down the road.

RTÉ One, 10.10pm

 2|tuesday| 

 The Victim 

 Decent four-part BBC thriller about the trial of a mother who is accused of making public the name and address of a man she believes killed her son.

Tuesday, RTÉ One, 10.10pm 

 3 |wednesday| 

Being Frank: the Chris Sievey Story

 Sky Arts, 10pm 

Documentary on the Manchester man best known for his alter ego, featuring the papier-mache head of Frank Sidebottom.

4|thursday| Other Voices: Courage

 Includes recently-recorded sets from The Murder Capital, Neil Hannon and Cathy Davey.

RTÉ One, 11.30pm

 5 |friday| 

 The Young Offenders

 The Cork rogues are back with a baby in hand for a third season.

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

