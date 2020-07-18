The next Netflix must-watch

I know I’m late to season 3 of Dark (Netflix), but it’s about time travel so go back a few weeks and this piece will look bang up to date.

Not only am I late, I didn’t even bothered to watch all of season 3. So some of this review is thanks to my wife, a huge fan (of the show and hopefully me) who watched every last minute. Here’s what happened.

I loved season 1 of Dark. It was set in a small town in Germany which centred around a spooky nuclear power plant. Every episode should have been called ‘What the f@ck is going on?’ There’s time travel, so some characters are older than their parents, it’s hard to figure out who’s who, but it doesn’t matter since everything is extra cool and spooky because they’re speaking German.

I loved the feel of it, particularly compared to Stranger Things, which was way too goofy and Steven Spielbergy for my liking. I also liked the mental gymnastics you do in a time travel show – hang on, he’s kissing his mother, wait, that isn’t his mother, but if he kills her his wife won’t be born in the future, and she’s the pivot for the whole plot, or is that the other one? And then I got fed up with it. By the end of Season 1, it was doubling back on itself. That’s the problem with time travel shows – they always end up going around in circles. So I bailed out.

My wife stuck with it, right through season 2. She’d arrive into bed after binging on it, whispering ‘that was amazing’ to herself. I’d like to crack a bawdy joke about my wife saying something was amazing in our bedroom, but she reads these articles so I’ll leave it pass.

She was very excited about season 3. So were a lot of people judging by the number of them posted ‘Dark Season 3’ on Twitter and Facebook as if there was nothing else to say.

So, should you watch Dark? Well, my wife wasn’t that gone on Season 3. She loves doing the time-travel, mental gymnastics thing but I noticed her picking up her phone for a sconce off Facebook during some of the later episodes.

I joined her last night for the final episode. I hadn’t a clue what was going on most of the time, but I also had a few beers in me, so it was really enjoyable. Dark is still chilling and German, although there was way too much bludgeoning people to death with a small rock. It’s like they had run out of ideas how to resolve it in the writing room, when up went a hand, possibly holding a small rock, and a voice said why don’t we just bludgeon half the cast out of our way

And my wife? She said Season 3 wasn’t a good as the first two, there was too much time travelling and not enough time with the characters . But if you like spooky riddles and enigmatic Germans, then this is a must watch.



