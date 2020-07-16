Thursday's TV highlights: live Man United action, The Supervet and more

Manchester United are in action, and vet Noel Fitzpatrick looks at bonds between pets and their owners
SuperVet Noel Fitzpatrick
Thursday, July 16, 2020 - 09:42 AM
Des O’Driscoll

The Supervet

Channel 4, 8pm 

Noel Fitzpatrick revisits some of the stand-out cases from his show over the past six years, particularly focusing on the strong bonds between some the pets and their owners.

Grand Designs 

Channel 4, 9pm

A Spanish architect and his wife are attempting to convert a 200-year-old folly into a family home. Their Madrid masons let them down, and the Saxon burial ground around the ruin also throws up a few unwelcome surprises.

Sport 

There are plenty Irish players in action across the four Premier League games tonight: Everton v Aston Villa ( Sky Sports, ko 6pm), Leicester v Sheffield United (Sky One, ko 6pm), Crystal Palace v Man Utd (BT Sport, ko 8pm), and Southampton v Brighton (BT Sport, ko 8pm).

Latest

