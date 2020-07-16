Thursday's TV highlights: live Man United action, The Supervet and more

The Supervet

Channel 4, 8pm

Noel Fitzpatrick revisits some of the stand-out cases from his show over the past six years, particularly focusing on the strong bonds between some the pets and their owners.

Grand Designs

Channel 4, 9pm

A Spanish architect and his wife are attempting to convert a 200-year-old folly into a family home. Their Madrid masons let them down, and the Saxon burial ground around the ruin also throws up a few unwelcome surprises.

Sport

There are plenty Irish players in action across the four Premier League games tonight: Everton v Aston Villa ( Sky Sports, ko 6pm), Leicester v Sheffield United (Sky One, ko 6pm), Crystal Palace v Man Utd (BT Sport, ko 8pm), and Southampton v Brighton (BT Sport, ko 8pm).