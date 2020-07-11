Weekend TV Highlights: Premier League action, The Voice Kids, and Romesh Ranganathan

Weekend TV Highlights: Premier League action, The Voice Kids, and Romesh Ranganathan
Romesh Ranganathan takes a sand bath in the Sahara - Misadventures from My Sofa with Romesh Ranganathan - Phtoto: Claire Witkin - BBC Pictures
Saturday, July 11, 2020 - 11:11 AM
Des O’Driscoll

Saturday 

Sport

The Championship features Leeds Utd v Swansea (Sky Sports, ko 1.30pm), while there are five live games in the Premier League: Norwich v West Ham (BT Sport, ko 12:30pm), Watford v Newcastle (Premier Sports, ko 12:30pm), Liverpool v Burnley (BT Sport, 3pm), Sheffield United v Chelsea (Sky Sports, ko 5.30pm) and Brighton v Man City (Sky Sports, 8pm).


Celebrity Mastermind 

  • BBC One, 7.10pm

 

The 'celebrities' aren't exactly A-listers, but they should provide some entertainment with a mix of specialised subjects that include TV show Fleabag, rapper Kanye West, and the Titanic film.

The Voice Kids 

  • Virgin One, 7.25pm

Will.i.am leads the panel of mentors for a new series of the junior version of the talent show.

Jaws 

  • RTÉ2, 9.10pm

We may think differently about sharks nowadays, but Steven Spielberg's breakthrough film still packs a punch.

SUNDAY 

Romesh Ranganathan: Misadventures from my Sofa 

  • BBC Two, 10pm

The funnyman looks back on some of the highlights from his travel shows, and links up with some of the people he encountered in the pre-Covid era.

Louis Theroux: Extreme Love - Autism 

  • BBC Two, 10pm (NI, Monday, 11.30pm)

A repeat of the 2012 visit to DLC Warren in New Jersey, considered one of the most innovative schools in the US for people with autism.


Neil Young : Heart Of Gold 

  • TG4, 11.05pm 

A concert film made in August 2005, at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. 

With a band that included his then-wife Pegi Young, and a guest spot from Emmylou Harris, the singer-songwriter played a combination of music from his Prarie Wind album, and classics such as 'Heart of Gold' and 'I Am a Child'.

Sport 

The north London derby of Tottenham v Arsenal (Sky Sports, ko 4.30pm) really is a game that should be accompanied by a frothing crowd, not least for the 'Sacked in the morning... ' chants from the away fans if Mourinho's team don't perform well. 

Earlier in the day, it's Wolves v Everton (Sky One, ko noon) and Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (Sky Sports, ko 2pm), while the evening game is Bournemouth v Leicester (Sky One, ko 7pm). 

RTÉ2 has the 2008 clash of Munster v New Zealand (4pm), followed by horse-racing from Mallow and Dundalk.

