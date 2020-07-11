Weekend TV Highlights: Premier League action, The Voice Kids, and Romesh Ranganathan

Saturday

Sport

The Championship features Leeds Utd v Swansea (Sky Sports, ko 1.30pm), while there are five live games in the Premier League: Norwich v West Ham (BT Sport, ko 12:30pm), Watford v Newcastle (Premier Sports, ko 12:30pm), Liverpool v Burnley (BT Sport, 3pm), Sheffield United v Chelsea (Sky Sports, ko 5.30pm) and Brighton v Man City (Sky Sports, 8pm).

Celebrity Mastermind

BBC One, 7.10pm

The 'celebrities' aren't exactly A-listers, but they should provide some entertainment with a mix of specialised subjects that include TV show Fleabag, rapper Kanye West, and the Titanic film.

The Voice Kids

Virgin One, 7.25pm

Will.i.am leads the panel of mentors for a new series of the junior version of the talent show.

Jaws

RTÉ2, 9.10pm

We may think differently about sharks nowadays, but Steven Spielberg's breakthrough film still packs a punch.

SUNDAY

Romesh Ranganathan: Misadventures from my Sofa

BBC Two, 10pm

The funnyman looks back on some of the highlights from his travel shows, and links up with some of the people he encountered in the pre-Covid era.

Louis Theroux: Extreme Love - Autism

BBC Two, 10pm (NI, Monday, 11.30pm)

A repeat of the 2012 visit to DLC Warren in New Jersey, considered one of the most innovative schools in the US for people with autism.

Neil Young : Heart Of Gold

TG4, 11.05pm

A concert film made in August 2005, at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

With a band that included his then-wife Pegi Young, and a guest spot from Emmylou Harris, the singer-songwriter played a combination of music from his Prarie Wind album, and classics such as 'Heart of Gold' and 'I Am a Child'.

Sport

The north London derby of Tottenham v Arsenal (Sky Sports, ko 4.30pm) really is a game that should be accompanied by a frothing crowd, not least for the 'Sacked in the morning... ' chants from the away fans if Mourinho's team don't perform well.

Earlier in the day, it's Wolves v Everton (Sky One, ko noon) and Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (Sky Sports, ko 2pm), while the evening game is Bournemouth v Leicester (Sky One, ko 7pm).

RTÉ2 has the 2008 clash of Munster v New Zealand (4pm), followed by horse-racing from Mallow and Dundalk.