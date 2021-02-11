Eight new ideas for a virtual date night on Valentine's Day

Why not try out these ideas to give your video dates a new lease of life 
We're all feeling 'Zoom fatigue' these days, but there are ways to make video dates fun. Picture: iStock

Thu, 11 Feb, 2021 - 07:58
Martha Brennan

We’re all getting a bit tired of looking at our screens these days, but with lockdown keeping many of us split from our other halves, Zoom can be an important tool for connecting with the ones we love.

Though this year’s Valentine’s Day will look a lot different from previous celebrations, there are still lots of ways to have a fun date this weekend.

Here are some ways you can give your Zoom dates a new lease of life.

1. Make a meal together

Cooking is always more fun with someone. Picture: iStock

Choose a meal neither of you has cooked before and plan to cook at the same time over Zoom. You can even make out your shopping lists for the weekend in advance, for an even more special trip to Tesco.

You can find some inspiration from a creative online recipe you can both follow. Pick something nostalgic, or keep it easy and make a pizza, click here to learn the common mistakes to avoid.

If you have more of a sweet tooth, bake something instead. These quick-and-easy chocolate cupcakesmake the perfect Valentine's dessert.

It will almost feel like cooking together, with less of a mess. Once the aprons are off, sit down together to eat your creation.

2. Order in 

If you don’t feel like cooking, you can always order in from a local restaurant. If you both live in the same delivery zone you can even order from your favourite place together. We have rounded up some great local offerings rounded up here.

It can also be fun to surprise each other and order the other person's meals. Each person gets the same amount to spend and no one can open their dish until the camera is set up.

3. Play an online game 

Online multiplayer games have taken off in recent months. Take a look at your app store to find easy ones you’ll both enjoy, like Scrabble, Sporcle Trivia, or Heads Up.

Or get competitive with friends and have a double date where you all play Among Us, an online multiplayer game of teamwork and betrayal. You can all play on your phones and Facetime at the same time so everyone can watch you win.

4. Open gifts together 

Everyone loves to see people open the gifts they bought them. If you posted a card or parcel to your partner, tell them not to open it until your Zoom date, so you can still relish watching their joy when they open it.

If you missed the postal window, it’s not too late to send something straight from a store, like chocolates, a small present, or a pizza kit for them to cook with you on Facetime.

If you live within 5km of your partner but can’t see each other, you could always drop a card and some baked goods at their doorstep.

5. Visit an online exhibition 

Lots of museums and zoos are offering online exhibitions. Picture: iStock

Tonnes of museums are doing virtual exhibitions and tours at the moment, from London’s Natural History Museum to NASA and the San Diego Zoo.

Pick a museum you’ve both always wanted to go to but haven’t managed to get to in-person yet and Facetime while you explore together.

6. Talk about something different 

If you’re finding you’re running out of things to talk about while stuck at home, you’re not alone.

Maybe pick a book or album you’ve both wanted to look into and decide to listen or read in time for the date so you can dissect it together. It’ll be like a private review club and is a great way to get to know each other if your relationship is new.

7. Watch something together 

Movie nights don’t need to be a thing of the past. Rather than text each other while watching the same movie or documentary, Zoom or call each other instead.

It’ll make commentary more fun and if it’s a horror, it’ll be fun to see each other’s reactions.

8. Do a tasting 

Valentine’s Day is never complete without a drink or two. Why not do an at-home drink tasting to make up for that trip to the distillery you never got around to.

Many companies, such as Teelings, sell their products in tasting packs or miniature bottles. Likewise, you can buy multiple mini bottles of some red or white wines you’ve both wanted to try.

Pour into fancy glasses, line up, and enjoy.

