Sex File: Living together is killing my libido

Don't restrict yourself to the bedroom, and try different times of day. They call it 'afternoon delight' for a reason
Sex File: Living together is killing my libido

My boyfriend and I have just turned 30 and have been together for six years. I thought moving into our own place would mean more sex, not less, but my desire has dropped off a lot

Mon, 24 Jul, 2023 - 07:42
Suzi Godson

Q: "My boyfriend and I have just turned 30 and have been together for six years. I thought moving into our own place would mean more sex, not less, but my desire has dropped off a lot.

Everyone jokes that your sex life bites the dust when kids arrive, but at this rate we won't have any in the first place.

What do we do?"

A: It's no surprise that the deterioration in your sex life has happened now. Moving in together was, I'm sure, an attempt to cement the relationship, but increased proximity can put additional pressure on you both. When you lived independently you had the freedom to dip in and out of the relationship as it suited you.

Moving in together is a big step, and it can really change the dynamic of your sexual relationship.

When you lived apart you had to make an effort to see each other. There was a degree of anticipation before you met, and no doubt that added a certain piquancy to your sexual life. Now you live together, all that build-up is gone. You don't have to plan anything, and because you can have sex whenever you want, it loses some of its appeal.

It's important to avoid complacency. Making a bit of an effort is crucial for both of you. So is remembering the romance.

Don't give up on dating just because you are living at the same address. Think about extending foreplay to allow sexual desire to fully kick in. Don't restrict yourself to the bedroom, and try different times of day. They call it 'afternoon delight' for a reason.

If you continue to find it difficult to respond sexually, there may be something deeper bothering you. For many people, especially those who are in long relationships, 30 is something of a turning point. However happy they are, there is a tiny corner of their brain that wonders if they are happy enough. Relationships are all about timing, and although, if you met your boyfriend today, you might marry him in a heartbeat, after six years the sheen may have worn off a little.

You mention kids, and one of the main problems for young women is not having the luxury of dragging their feet when it comes to deciding who to spend the rest of their lives with and start a family. Throwing away a perfectly reasonable long-term relationship in the hope that you might find someone else is a big risk that most women talk themselves out of. Intellectually that makes sense, but sex is instinctual. No matter how much a part of you wants to settle, your libido won't co-operate unless it is certain you're doing the right thing.

None of this means that you and your partner shouldn't be together, but avoiding the issue is not a good idea. At the moment it sounds as though you are rejecting your partner sexually for reasons you cannot articulate. Being honest with him about the fact that you're having trouble adjusting to cohabitation will make a lot more sense to him. Moving in together is a big change, and if you can admit that it is making you feel a bit anxious, you are more likely to find your way back to each other.

  • Send your questions to suzidogson@mac.com

Read More

Sex File: I'm worried there will be no love-making during our holiday

More in this section

Person putting jeans into the drum of a washing machine, front view. Washing dirty jeans in the washer Life Hack: How to wash and dry jeans — and how often — to ensure they don’t fade or shrink
Vector illustration of female alcoholism with unhappy woman sitting at alcohol drink bottle bottom hugging her knees Talk to me: My parent is a functioning alcoholic — I find it difficult to accept how badly she treated us
Beautiful woman and handsome muscular man close to each other in happy pose. Sex file: He hates making love in the summer — why?
#Unwind#Sex Filelibido
Sad woman sitting on bed with partner in background

Should you forgive a cheating partner? Two people share their experiences of infidelity

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd