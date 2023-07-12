Life Hack: How to defrost your freezer quickly and with no mess

How often should I defrost my freezer and how can I do it as quickly as possible?
Life Hack: How to defrost your freezer quickly and with no mess

If you notice ice building up inside your freezer, it's probably time to defrost and clean it.

Wed, 12 Jul, 2023 - 06:00
Denise O’Donoghue

Why is my freezer frosting?

If you notice a layer of ice growing on the inside surface of your freezer, there can be a few causes. Every time you open the door to your freezer, you allow warm air and moisture to enter the appliance. This converts to frost inside your appliance and it can build up over time, often covering air vents and temperature sensors. As a result, your freezer starts to work harder, which leads to more ice building up.

How should I defrost my freezer?

Your first step is to unplug or turn off the freezer and remove any food inside it. You can prevent it from thawing by placing the food inside coolers or in another freezer if available.

Defrosting can be a messy job, so place some towels on the floor in front of your freezer door. Towels can also be placed on the lower shelves to absorb moisture. If your freezer has a drainage hose, place the end of it into a bucket.

Let the ice simply melt is the easiest way to defrost a freezer. Leave the door open after unplugging the appliance and wait for the ice to melt. You can place a fan near your freezer to speed this process up by allowing room-temperature air to circulate into the freezer, making the ice melt quicker.

Remove all drawers and shelves and place bowls or glasses of hot water inside your freezer to thaw the ice at a faster pace. Do not use sharp objects like knives to remove ice from the appliance as this can damage it.

As the ice turns to water, mop it up with towels or old cloths. Once the ice is melted and the liquid wiped away, you can start cleaning with an easy homemade solution of one tablespoon of baking soda and four cups of hot water. Use a cloth to wipe down all the interior surfaces of your freezer, including shelves and racks.

Once defrosted, cleaned and dried, turn it back on and restock your food once the freezer has reached the proper temperature. This can take several hours. By drying the interior, you can prevent ice from building up again when the appliance is turned back on.

How often should I defrost it?

Make defrosting an annual job at the least, or more frequently if you notice the ice builds up quickly. You need to defrost your freezer if there is ice thicker than 1cm after building up on the interior. You should also defrost your freezer if you’re moving or upgrading your appliance. 

By defrosting regularly you are maintaining the efficiency of your appliance as well as freeing up more space for your groceries. Excessive ice acts as an insulator, meaning your appliance needs to work harder and your energy bills may increase.

