Life Hack: How to make sure your plants won’t die of thirst while you’re on holiday

There’s a joke doing the rounds on the internet that for millennials dogs are the new kids and plants are the new pets (and candles are the new plants, in case you were wondering). While it’s a tongue-in-cheek observation, it’s still true that ‘plant parenthood’ has become a reality and many of us will be wondering how to ensure our plant pets will survive some time alone as we step into the height of summer travel season.

Luckily, there are several ways to make sure your foliage stays lush and green instead of dry and crispy while you are away.

Drip feed

If you have a single-use plastic water bottle, you can repurpose it into a plant-watering device to keep your greenery hydrated. Cut a hole into the bottom of the bottle, at its side, and another hole in the cap. Cut a cotton bud in half and insert one into the top hole and the other in the bottom — make sure those holes are only wide enough to fit the stick. Fill the bottle with water and you will notice the cotton bud at the bottom of the bottle will soak up the liquid and start to slowly drip water. Place the bottle on top of the plant you want to water and it will feed water into the soil over time. If your plant needs a higher volume of water, remove the top cotton bud and the water will drip at a faster rate from the bottom.

Wick method

Another way to water your plants slowly while you’re gone is to use a string, like a shoelace. Fill a large pot with cold water and place it at a height above the plant you wish to water. Place one end of the string into the pot, ensuring it touches the bottom of the pot. Place the other end of the string into the soil. The water will travel along the string and into the soil, irrigating your plant. This method allows you to place multiple plants around the pot of water with separate strings leading to each plant, so a variety of houseplants can be watered at once.

Other steps

To help these methods work o your plants, there are some preemptive measures you can take to boost your plants' moisture levels. Before leaving home, soak your plants in water before setting up your preferred watering method. By placing the plant in a bowl or sink of water you will allow it to soak up as much liquid as it possibly can. Next, move your plants away from bright windows and warmer spots. This will slow its growth (which is thirsty work) and helps to avoid excess moisture evaporating and dehydrating your plant.